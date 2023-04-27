Cecil Lammey’s one-and-only first-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is finally here! It’s my favorite time of year, and the draft is basically three days of Christmas in April for me. I look forward to this every year, and each year I do one mock draft.

I do not do any trades in this mock draft, but after the no.1 overall pick I think we could see three moves just within the top-10. The Texans may move back, the Patriots may move up, the Vikings want to move up, the Cardinals and the Falcons both want to move back.

As you can see, there is a ton of potential activity on Thursday. My mock won’t be 100 percent correct, but if I can get around 10 picks correct then I’ll be more than happy – and that would be better than most any other mock out there.

Here is my 2023 first-round mock draft. Enjoy.

***

1) Carolina Panthers (from CHI) – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2) Houston Texans – Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

3) Arizona Cardinals – Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

4) Indianapolis Colts – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

5) Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

6) Detroit Lions (from LAR) – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

7) Las Vegas Raiders – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

8) Atlanta Falcons – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9) Chicago Bears (from CAR) – Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) – Joey Porter Jr, CB, Penn State

11) Tennessee Titans – Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

12) Houston Texans (from CLE) – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

13) Green Bay Packers (from NYJ) – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

14) New England Patriots – Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

15) New York Jets (from Green Bay) – O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

16) Washington Commanders – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

17) Pittsburgh Steelers – Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

18) Detroit Lions – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

20) Seattle Seahawks – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

21) Los Angeles Chargers – Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

22) Baltimore Ravens – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

23) Minnesota Vikings – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

24) Jacksonville Jaguars – Brian Branch, S, Alabama

25) New York Giants – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

26) Dallas Cowboys – Brian Bresee, DT, Clemson

27) Buffalo Bills – Jordan Addison, WR, USC

28) Cincinnati Bengals – Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

29) New Orleans Saints (from SFF through MIA and DEN) – Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

30) Philadelphia Eagles – Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State

31) Kansas City Chiefs – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

***

Follow @CecilLammey