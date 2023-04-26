Close
Phillip Lindsay makes it known he wants to play for the Broncos again

Apr 26, 2023, 2:50 PM

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 13: Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos smiles as he walks on the field ...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos probably need to add at least one more running back to their roster.

That could happen in the NFL Draft this weekend, or it could happen with a free agent still waiting for another shot.

If it’s the latter, one man has put his name into the mix. And it’ll be a familiar one for Broncos’ fans.

Speaking with Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette, Phillip Lindsay told the newspaper he wants to play in the city he grew up in again.

“I would love to come back to Denver,” Lindsay said. “That would be a great storybook ending to a big-time fairy tale. I would be ecstatic. It would be a dream come true again.”

Lindsay played his high school football at Denver South before playing collegiately at the University of Colorado. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2018 and was immediately a success. He started his career with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.

Lindsay only appeared in 11 games in 2020 as he battled injuries, rushing for just 502 yards. The Broncos let him leave after that season and he landed in Houston. He’s since had stints with the Texans, Dolphins and Colts, and is currently playing for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons.

“I had my greatest years in Denver, and it would be great to be able to get an opportunity to finish off my career there,” Lindsay told the Gazette. “I wouldn’t be there trying to be a starter, a star. I just want to play my role and help win some games and bring something to Denver.”

The Broncos did sign free agent running back Samaje Perine this offseason, and Javonte Williams will be the clear No. 1 back when he’s healthy. But Williams’ recovery from tearing multiple ligaments in his knee last October remains murky. As mentioned, Denver will need to add another running back.

Could it be Lindsay? Well, that’s up to Sean Payton and George Paton, but clearly he’s making his case. But when a guy goes to the XFL, he knows it’s a long-shot to get a chance from any NFL team, not just the Broncos.

This feels more unlikely than not, but you have to admire Lindsay for shooting his shot.

