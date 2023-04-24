SMASHED IT
Yonathan Daza wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week
Apr 24, 2023, 2:57 PM
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Yonathan Daza earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his double against the Phillies on Saturday afternoon.
Daza and the Rockies were trailing Philadelphia 3-1 in the fourth inning when he came to the plate. Daza launched a ball to deep centerfield that the Phillies outfielder couldn’t track down. Ryan McMahon scored on the play, trimming the deficit to 3-2. Colorado would go on to tie the game an inning later, but unfortunately fell by a final score of 4-3.
Here’s how Daza’s double looked and sounded on Saturday afternoon:
YONATHAN DAZA CON DOBLE QUE ACERCA A COLORADO 🥵💥
Video: MLB#MLB #Colorado #rockies #GrandesLigas #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/fxi01RX5Gr
— BeisbolPlay (@beisbolplaycom) April 22, 2023
