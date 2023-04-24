Yonathan Daza wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Yonathan Daza earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his double against the Phillies on Saturday afternoon.

Daza and the Rockies were trailing Philadelphia 3-1 in the fourth inning when he came to the plate. Daza launched a ball to deep centerfield that the Phillies outfielder couldn’t track down. Ryan McMahon scored on the play, trimming the deficit to 3-2. Colorado would go on to tie the game an inning later, but unfortunately fell by a final score of 4-3.

Here’s how Daza’s double looked and sounded on Saturday afternoon:

***