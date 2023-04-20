Sean Payton says John Elway still has an office at UCHealth Training Center

A few weeks ago, John Elway made public his decision to step away from the Broncos.

But according to Sean Payton, the Broncos’ former general manager, president of football operations and longtime quarterback is still in the team’s midst.

“John’s got an office here, and he’s going to be — obviously — around a lot,” Payton said.

Consultant was his 2022 job title. He spent the previous year as president of football operations. He ceded the general manager title to George Paton after the 2020 season.

General manager George Paton — who Elway hired two years ago — has no problem with Elway popping in from time to time.

“He was a great mentor for me,” Paton said. “As a new GM, great resource (and he) continues to be a great resource to me, a, and a friend so I just value that I appreciate everything he’s done for me. He’ll continue to be a resource for me, I know for Sean as well.

“I just can’t thank him enough.”

Payton’s working relationship with Elway dates back to their time together on the NFL’s Competition Committee. The two both spend parts of their summers in Idaho. Elway has long had a vacation home in Coeur D’Alene.

“In the summers, I have a chance to get up to Idaho. There’s a little lake place up there. We golf,” Payton said. “For me, it’s only three years. John’s been up there for a long time. And I’m the head coach of the Saints at this time and I’m getting to know him every morning. Breakfast, there’s (Wayne) Gretzky buncha hockey guys, 10, 11 guys. And so, we’ve golfed — man, I can’t tell you how many rounds.”

And as Payton noted, Elway’s taken his money on the golf course.

“I kind of feel like I’ve helped him with that retirement decision with the income he’s gotten from me in the summer,” Payton said.

