The tone is different for the Avs heading into Game 2 against the Kraken

Jared Bednar is firmly in shutdown info playoff mode. His answers after the morning skate were concise and stern. His determination and firm confidence were evident.

“Feel great,” said Bednar when asked about the energy level and focus. “We’re gonna be better tonight.”

Josh Manson was working with skating coach Shane Allard before the team workout. He left the skate early. Meanwhile, Andrew Cogliano and Jack Johnson were not in attendance.

“No,” stated Bednar when asked if there were any updates on the day-to-day guys.

“No,” Bednar flatlined when asked if whatever was bothering Manson could keep him out of the lineup.

Things are tight-lipped. Erik Johnson was asked about initially being scratched for Game 1.

“That’s news to me,” said E.J. “I was ready to play all day.”

The collective thought from the players was dialed in on a better focus. They repeatedly said a better mental mindset would go a long way.

“Puck support, one,” detailed Bednar about the steps to turn things around. “Being predictable to ourselves. We weren’t connected last game. There has to be a bigger presence of grit and determination in our game. And execution is a final part of it.”

The tone has been sternly set. There was a feeling of gliding through the playoffs after fighting so hard to get the Central Division title.

It was obvious any privilege or thoughts about an easy ride were wiped from the face of the earth. The tone is remarkably different now we wait to see if the end result echoes that sentiment tonight in Game 2.

