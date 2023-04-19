Day 3 edge rushers could bring upside potential to Broncos

Perhaps no position on the Broncos roster has more question marks than edge rusher. But it’s not as though the group doesn’t lack potential, either. The problem is, there’s a “yeah, but” or an “if” attached to most of the Broncos’ returning players who could factor into the rotation.

Randy Gregory is highly effective … if he can stay healthy.

Baron Browning has exceptional bend and diagnoses play intent quickly … but he’s still adjusting to being a full-time edge and he’s dealt with leg and hip injuries over his first two seasons.

Jonathon Cooper is a solid rotational piece, sturdy against the run and is a plus player on special teams … but he hasn’t taken those preseason pass-rush explosions and translated them to the regular season consistently — at least, not yet.

Jacob Martin is one of the team’s best special teamers … but in his only season as a full-time starter he didn’t have robust pass-rush production.

Nik Bonitto is quick and explosive … but he struggles against the run.

Christopher Allen showed potential at Alabama … but he hasn’t played in a game since September 2021.

There could be a strong duo from that group in the wake of last October’s trade of Bradley Chubb. But sifting through the “if” and “but” files is necessary to find the right combination.

Furthermore, in the draft, edge rusher is a bit like quarterback. The premium prospects vanish rapidly. By the time the Broncos’ pick nears, it’s all about high-ceiling, often-raw flyers.

Bonitto was one such prospect at pick 64 last year. His rookie-season production reflected his draft standing: He showed flashes in pass-rush opportunities, but struggled setting the edge. Despite injuries at the position and the trade of Chubb, Bonitto started just once. Cooper was well ahead of him as an all-around player.

Still, what you’re looking for is the magic word at the back end of the draft: upside.

These prospects have it.

ANDRE CARTER II, ARMY

Carter also had one of the best pass-rush win rates in FBS; his 22.7-percent win rate last season is higher than any other likely draftable edge rusher, per the data compiled by Pro Football Focus. Of course, the Black Knights played just one Power 5 school (Wake Forest).

His 2021 season was much better than his senior campaign, although an injury hindered him. But Carter’s raw tools are impressive; at 6-foot-6 and with 33-3/8-inch arms, he can use his length and speed to beat slower-footed tackles. Carter’s ceiling is exceptionally high, and for a team willing to give him two years, they could reap the rewards. This is exactly the type of prospect you hope to find deep into Day 3.

CALEB MURPHY, FERRIS STATE

We saw Murphy during Shrine Bowl practices. The question on Murphy was this: How much of his prodigious 25.5-sack season in Division II was a product of his opposition? The answer? More than a little bit, but less than all of it.

Murphy has a relentless motor and does well at using his hands forcefully, knocking opposing blockers off balance. But he doesn’t have many moves in his arsenal yet. Patience will be necessary. He has a long way to go as a run defender. To that end, Murphy added nine pounds of bulk before the NFL Combine — moving up to 254 pounds — while maintaining his speed.

Murphy projects as a Day 3 pick. But if he can stick on the roster, check back in a year or two, because his quick strike and finishing ability could lead to bigger things.



VILIAMI FEHOKO, SAN JOSE STATE

An extremely productive and efficient pass rusher, Fehoko’s pressure rate of one every 5.03 pass-rush opportunities — per the PFF data — is the best among this year’s draft-eligible edges in FBS.

The 276-pounder uses his size and power well. He can attack an opposing tackle squarely and knock him off-balance. The question to be answered is whether that will work against NFL tackles; the gap from being the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year to using that power gear against 340-pound behemoths on the edge is vast.

But Fehoko has multiple moves in his arsenal. He keeps his balance well.

***

