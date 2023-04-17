Kris Bryant wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Kris Bryant earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Mariners in Seattle on Friday night.

Bryant was just the second batter of the game to take his swings, coming up in a 0-0 contest in the first inning against starter Tommy Milone. Bryant turned on the first pitch, drilling it to deep left field for his first homer of the season. It gave Colorado a 1-0 lead, but unfortunately they couldn’t hold it, eventually losing 5-3.

Here’s how Bryant’s home run looked and sounded on Friday night:

***