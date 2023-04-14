MILE HIGH BASEBALL
Mile High Baseball: April 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023, 1:10 PM
On this episode of the Mile High Baseball podcast, Jake Shapiro reviews the Colorado Rockies first homestand and how big the injury to German Marquez could be.
Apr 14, 2023, 1:10 PM
On this episode of the Mile High Baseball podcast, Jake Shapiro reviews the Colorado Rockies first homestand and how big the injury to German Marquez could be.
Jake Shapiro and DMac break down Opening Day at Coors Field and talk about how the Colorado Rockies are doing after a week of play.
8 days ago
Jake Shapiro looks back at a 7-2 Rockies Opening Day win and sees some positives from the men in purple that may have been overlooked. Plus some thoughts on the club’s initial roster with Daniel Bard sidelined.
15 days ago
Jake Shapiro previews the 2023 Colorado Rockies Season. Going through the roster, he finds two guys who could change the team’s final record.
23 days ago