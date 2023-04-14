Close
MILE HIGH BASEBALL

Mile High Baseball: April 14, 2023

Apr 14, 2023, 1:10 PM

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

On this episode of the Mile High Baseball podcast, Jake Shapiro reviews the Colorado Rockies first homestand and how big the injury to German Marquez could be.

