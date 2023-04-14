Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

ROCKIES

Denver Police offering up to $2,000 if you can identify fan who assaulted Dinger

Apr 14, 2023, 10:04 AM

Dinger...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

A few days after Rockies mascot Dinger was tackled at a game, the Denver Police Department is getting involved.

DPD tweeted on Thursday night they’re looking for a suspect who’s wanted for a Simple Assault. “The suspect tackled the victim, who was working as Rockies mascot ‘Dinger,’ causing injury,” DPD wrote. They’re offering up to $2,000 if anyone can identify the individual. Tipsters can stay anonymous.

In a disturbing video that went viral earlier this week, Dinger is seen dancing on top of Colorado’s dugout in between innings, a standard piece of entertainment that happens every game. After Dinger wags his tail and starts to dance backward, a fan comes out of nowhere and tackles him. Dinger gets speared in the legs and goes down.

Fortunately, as you can see above, the mascot got up pretty quickly and help arrived. However, DPD is say now saying the person playing Dinger was injured. The incident occurred Monday night at Coors Field as the Rockies battled the Cardinals.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

***

Rockies

Coors Field vendor...

Andrew Mason

With games happening much faster, Rockies will let you drink longer

Shorter games means less time to buy alcohol. The answer for the Rockies and other teams? Extend the window in which fans can buy it.

1 day ago

Nolan Arenado...

Will Petersen

Watch: Nolan Arenado hits an absolute monster home run at Coors Field

Arenado, who was infamously traded along with $50M to the Cardinals back in 2021, has now killed his former team in two straight games

2 days ago

Dinger...

Will Petersen

Video shows fan tackling Rockies mascot Dinger on top of dugout

After Dinger wags his tail and starts to dance backward, a fan comes out of nowhere and tackles him; he gets speared in the legs and goes down

2 days ago

German Marquez...

Jake Shapiro

Key Rockies starter heads to injured list, touted prospect called up

The worst fear for German Márquez appears to have been avoided but the Colorado Rockies starting pitcher is still headed to the Injured List

2 days ago

German Marquez...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies road to 100 losses becomes clearer as another key player gets hurt

Germán Márquez made Rockies history on Monday but sadly the rocket-throwing righty left the game early

4 days ago

AT&T SportsNet...

Andrew Mason

Report: Rockies will remain on AT&T SportsNet through this season

It will be status quo for the Rockies' television contract this season, but after that, its longtime network partner will exit the business.

4 days ago

Denver Police offering up to $2,000 if you can identify fan who assaulted Dinger