Denver Police offering up to $2,000 if you can identify fan who assaulted Dinger

A few days after Rockies mascot Dinger was tackled at a game, the Denver Police Department is getting involved.

DPD tweeted on Thursday night they’re looking for a suspect who’s wanted for a Simple Assault. “The suspect tackled the victim, who was working as Rockies mascot ‘Dinger,’ causing injury,” DPD wrote. They’re offering up to $2,000 if anyone can identify the individual. Tipsters can stay anonymous.

#Denver, do you have any information that can help locate or identify this suspect? If so, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867). You can report anonymously and earn a reward up to $2,000. pic.twitter.com/Xqeo6TnSQS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 13, 2023

In a disturbing video that went viral earlier this week, Dinger is seen dancing on top of Colorado’s dugout in between innings, a standard piece of entertainment that happens every game. After Dinger wags his tail and starts to dance backward, a fan comes out of nowhere and tackles him. Dinger gets speared in the legs and goes down.

Fortunately, as you can see above, the mascot got up pretty quickly and help arrived. However, DPD is say now saying the person playing Dinger was injured. The incident occurred Monday night at Coors Field as the Rockies battled the Cardinals.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

