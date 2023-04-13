Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

BRONCOS

Keyshawn Johnson: If Wilson doesn’t perform, Payton will dump him after ’23

Apr 13, 2023, 11:55 AM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Longtime NFL wide receiver and current ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson made some interesting comments about Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Wednesday.

Particularly, when it comes to Wilson’s future in Denver, should he not play well this upcoming season.

Appearing on NFL Live, Johnson was asked if head coach Sean Payton can “fix” the Broncos quarterback after his worst season as a pro. Johnson’s first answer was somewhat encouraging.

“I think he can, he can certainly fix him. And if he doesn’t, it won’t be on Sean Payton, it would be on Russell Wilson. I think when you look at Sean Payton’s history at the quarterback position, he’s done a tremendous job getting quarterbacks ready to play, getting quarterbacks ready to have Hall of Fame careers like Drew Brees,” Johnson said.

But it’s how the answer continued that will certainly raise a few eyebrows.

“I know Sean very, very, very well. Very well. And I can guarantee you that if it don’t go the way he wants it to go, despite salary cap ramifications and what not, there’s gonna be some major changes and issues at the QB position in 2024 for the Denver Broncos,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Payton overlapped in Dallas for a couple of season toward the end of the wide receiver’s career and right before Payton got the head-coaching job in New Orleans. That was back in 2004 and 2005, but it’s not unreasonable to think they’ve remained friends.

And while Wilson has a dead cap hit of $85 million in 2024 should the Broncos chose to move on, as Johnson mentions, he thinks they’ll find a way around it. You can watch the full clip below.

It’s certainly something worth monitoring, as Johnson is laying the groundwork that if Payton doesn’t like what he sees from Wilson this year, he’ll cut ties. If the money wasn’t such an issue, that wouldn’t be shocking, but it may take some salary cap gymnastics to make it work.

But Payton proved time and again in New Orleans he could navigate around the cap, and he might have to do it next offseason in Denver — if Wilson can’t find his old form.

***

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Football: April 13, 2023

Mark Schlereth shares some personal experiences with Sean Payton that make him excited for the future of the Denver Broncos.

15 hours ago

Latavius Murray...

Andrew Mason

If Latavius Murray doesn’t return to Broncos, it’s really no big deal

Latavius Murray delivered for the Broncos last season. But he is quite replaceable — and may have already been replaced by Samaje Perine.

15 hours ago

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – April 12, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: is RB Latavius Murray going to sign with the Bills, why the Broncos are not showing interest in TE Dalton Kincaid, what player would you move up for in the draft, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

A.T. Perry...

Andrew Mason

A Shrine Bowl standout could be exactly what the Broncos’ WR room needs

Wake Forest's A.T. Perry jumped out in Las Vegas and could be an ideal mid-round gem in this year's draft.

2 days ago

Michael Wilson Stanford...

Cecil Lammey

NFL Draft WR class is painfully average, but maybe Day 3 value for Broncos

The Broncos have a full room of WRs, so the need isn’t there currently, but there may be some players who catch the team’s eye later in the draft

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – April 11, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: does it matter that QB Russell Wilson showed up early, the role of conditioning on the 2023 Broncos, why they continue to interview explosive players on offense, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

3 days ago

Keyshawn Johnson: If Wilson doesn’t perform, Payton will dump him after ’23