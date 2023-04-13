If Latavius Murray doesn’t return to Broncos, it’s really no big deal

It seemed like Latavius Murray would be there waiting to re-sign if the Broncos needed him.

Veteran running backs often linger on the market, deep into the spring and summer. Just look at the fact that Ezekiel Elliott remains unsigned. Yes, his per-carry average is in decline. But he’s still as proven a commodity as a team will find at the position. Nevertheless, for Zeke … crickets.

That’s why the report that Murray would visit the Buffalo Bills came as a surprise.

Because Murray, despite his production last year, fit the template of a running back who lingers on the market until at least after the draft — and perhaps into the summer.

So, why wouldn’t the Broncos pounce?

First, look at some of the running backs still on the market.

Ezekiel Elliott

Leonard Fournette

Kareem Hunt

Mark Ingram

Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon isn’t the biggest name on that list, but he spent most of the 2022 season dicing up foes in space. The Broncos learned first-hand in December about McKinnon’s prowess as a passing target. Yet nearly a month into the new league year, he remains there for the taking.

Those backs are talented, as is Murray. They have something left.

So, why are they available?

The answer lies not only in their age and teams’ view of running backs as fungible assets, but the calendar itself. Most teams with potential holes at running back will sit and wait to see what the draft deals them before pouncing on a veteran. Sometimes deals can happen just before the draft — see the Broncos’ re-signing of Melvin Gordon last April 26 — but more often, teams prefer to see what their draft class includes.

what's the CONCERN level with former #Broncos RB Latavius Murray meeting with the #Bills – @CecilLammey @MaseDenver discuss on "Orange and Blue Today" 330p M-F pic.twitter.com/ArZkQmHjfx — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) April 13, 2023

And finally, the Broncos have the power element of a backfield-by-committee in lieu of the injured Javonte Williams. Samaje Perine – nearly six years younger and with considerably more tread on the tires – fills that role. Perine has 1,201 fewer touches for his career than Murray.

Denver could use some speed in the backfield. A little lightning to accompany Perine’s projected thunder. That’s not Murray’s game; while he is steady, the breakaway gear is largely gone from his game. Murray, reliable as he is, is somewhat redundant with Perine in the mix. The “veteran power” presence is already covered.

More power to Murray if he signs with the Bills. Because there’s no guarantee the Broncos would want him, anyway … even though Sean Payton knows him from their 2021 time together in New Orleans.

And if the Broncos need a veteran in the coming months, there will be some available, even if Murray is off the market.

Sure, they won’t have the exact attributes of their leading rusher from last year. But when you consider that the Broncos found a productive, team-leading rusher off of another club’s practice squad a month into the regular season, it shows that the Broncos shouldn’t — and won’t — sweat it should Murray be off the market.

In the sea of the NFL, there are plenty of running backs. Expect the Broncos to add at least two more in the coming weeks through the draft and/or the rookie free-agent market. And if they need a veteran, one will still be there.

Murray is useful, no doubt. But like almost everyone at his position in the NFL today, he’s not essential.

***

