Watch: Nolan Arenado hits an absolute monster home run at Coors Field

Apr 12, 2023, 2:06 PM

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

We’ve seen this movie before.

Although this time, the Colorado Rockies were on the wrong side of it.

Former third basemen Nolan Arenado did it again, just like last year, absolutely launching a ball out of Coors Field on Wednesday afternoon.

The ball traveled 416 feet, the second homer of the day Rockies pitcher Jose Urena gave up.

Arenado, who was infamously traded along with $50M to the Cardinals back in 2021, has now killed his former team in two straight games. He had a bases-clearing double on Tuesday night to tie the contest 6-6. St. Louis went on to win 9-6.

Arenado made Coors Field erupt plenty of times over the years for Rockies fans, now he’s doing it again for all the Cardinal faithful that packed the stadium at 20th and Blake.

