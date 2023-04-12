NFL Draft WR class is painfully average, but maybe Day 3 value for Broncos

The draft season is my favorite time of year. Now that April is here, I am going over my final rankings for this entire 2023 draft class. I’ve personally scouted over 400 players as I prepare to cover every day of the draft for Denver Sports.

Next up, the wide receiver position which seems pretty ho-hum this year outside of a few players and some sleepers. In recent years, the incoming wide receivers have been incredible but that’s not the case this year.

The Broncos have a full and talented room of wide receivers. They haven’t yet traded Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick is coming back from injury. The need isn’t there currently, but there may be some players who catch the team’s eye later in the draft.

Here are my thoughts on the 2023 wide receiver class.

***

Explosivo

One of the most explosive players in this draft, regardless of position, is TCU WR Quentin Johnson. He’s a big receiver, measuring 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 215 pounds. At that size, Johnson has blazing speed that most players built like him do not have. His unique size/speed combination make him incredibly difficult to match up against. Johnson is too big for most corners, and he’s as fast as the fastest defender. With his size and ‘my ball’ mentality, Johnson should command double teams regularly in the pros.

Johnson eats cushion quickly. As defenders give him space to operate, Johnson can build up his speed and blow by defenders who are left flat-footed as they swing their hips to keep up with the explosive receiver. He’s not yet a refined route-runner, so it’s incredible to consider what Johnson could be when he fully develops in that department. He’s adept at winning now because of his size and ability to box out smaller defenders.

I like the way he gathers himself after the catch. He does body catch a bit too much for my taste, but Johnson has no problem transitioning from a receiver to a running back in the open field. His stop-start ability isn’t as great as smaller receivers, but he uses guile to set up defenders in the open field. After the catch, Johnson has the speed to blow by defenders. He should be a fun one to watch, and I anticipate he will be the first receiver off the board in the draft.

***

Potential Greatness

I think there could be as many as four wide receivers taken in the first round of the draft. It’s kind of a ‘pick your poison’ group behind Johnson in this class. A team will be able to use this WR buffet by picking what their offense needs the most.

Jordan Addison (USC) is one of the most slippery players in this class. He should make an instant impact in the pros because of his speed and ability to make defenders miss. Addison has the speed to immediately put pressure on a defense. When he changes direction, Addison can explode out of his breaks to create further separation. Once Addison has a step on a cornerback, he can pull away with another gear that on film doesn’t seem possible. He’s a smaller receiver (175 pounds), so a physical corner could disrupt him off the line of scrimmage.

Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee) has a game that is all about speed. He burst onto the scene in 2022 as one of the top breakout players in college football. Hyatt brings track speed to the football field, and he can blow by defenders as if they were standing still. I like the way he tracks passes over his shoulder, and he shows ‘late hands’ when the ball is coming his way. This doesn’t tip off the defender that the pass is on the way, and it keeps defenders from making a move to break up the play. This is needed for Hyatt because he’s a slender prospect who can be disrupted by physical play.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State) is fearless when running routes over the middle. He plays with a high football intelligence and understands coverage like a quarterback. Smith-Njigba is a smooth operator who makes his presence felt after the catch. Because he can run over the middle without fear, Smith-Njigba can be a chain-mover for his team.

***

My Favorites

Once again, the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl trips I take comes through in a big way when it comes to finding my favorites in the draft. Even though this wide receiver class is kind of boring, I do have some players I fell in love with back in January when I was traveling on my “All-Star road trip.”

Zay Flowers (Boston College) should be a first-round pick, but there’s a chance he slides to the top of the second round. His explosiveness and electrifying ability is second to none in this draft class, and that’s why he’s likely to be highly coveted in the draft. Flowers has incredible quickness, and he can change direction on a dime without losing much speed.

Working from the slot and as a return man, Flowers has the speed to outrun angles. Flowers loves to toy with defenders in the open field, and he has no problem stacking moves on top of moves to create his own space. His field vision helps him see angles and lanes like a running back, and he’s got no problem ripping off big plays anytime he touches the ball.

Michael Wilson (Stanford) is likely a Day 3 pick, but I think he could be tremendous value for any team that selects him in the draft. From a testing standpoint, Wilson’s numbers won’t blow you away. However, when you turn on the film you see a player who can fit because of his knowledge of the little things when it comes to playing wide receiver.

I like the way he concentrates as the pass is coming to him. Wilson is not going to create a ton of separation in his routes, so he’s become accustomed to winning in contested situations. He sets up defenders with his routes, and Wilson plays larger than his size. He’s got strong hands and the concentration to be a reliable target for his quarterback. Add in the fact that he can be an effective blocker, and you see traits from Wilson that could help him have a long career in the NFL.

***

Overall Grade

It’s not a great year for wide receivers. As I’ve highlighted, there are some potentially great players in this group but not as many potential stars as we’ve become used to. That’s why I give this class a “C” grade as a whole. I think this collection is painfully average.

***

Follow @CecilLammey