Watch: Deion Sanders intimidated in funny first meeting of CU mascot Ralphie

Apr 11, 2023, 6:44 AM

Ralphie...

Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Deion Sanders had a very specific request in a hilarious January vlog where he admitted his fear of Colorado Buffaloes live mascot Ralphie.

Coach Prime wanted a public meeting and a handler to be there with him every step of the way when he finally would come face to face with the 1,000-pound live bison. Sanders got his wish on Tuesday but what he didn’t know is the team of division one athletes who handle Ralphie pranked the new coach by putting him in the scariest possible spot.

Sanders sat inside of Ralphie’s trailer while she barreled down the sidelines of Folsom Field. Fearful one of the toughest star athletes of all-time shouted, “oh no, oh no” in videos released by the football program’s social media channels and his son’s YouTube.

Sanders said in the clips that it was intimidating to get that rare angle of Ralphie.

Coach Prime also got to feed to beast and spend some quality time with her.

Sanders and the rest of his Buffaloes will take their first run behind Ralphie in the coming Spring Game. Toward the end of the video the younger bison appeared to be getting a bit of track, her predecessor famously got loose during a Spring Game nearly 20 years ago.

This year’s April 22nd exhibition is sold out and will be on ESPN as the Buffaloes fanbase is rejuvenated by the talent brought to Boulder by Coach Prime.

***

