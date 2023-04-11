Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

ROCKIES

Report: Rockies will remain on AT&T SportsNet through this season

Apr 10, 2023, 11:19 PM | Updated: 11:20 pm

AT&T SportsNet...

(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

The Rockies may not go anywhere but a battle for fourth place in the National League West. But fans will have no issues watching them play.

As first reported by Sports Business Journal, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain is expected to stay in business throughout the 2023 season, then will cease to exist, ending a Rockies run on various iterations of that channel that endured more than two decades.

After the 2023 MLB campaign ends, Warner Brothers Discovery — the parent company of AT&TSN RM — is expected to exit the RSN business.

Per the report:

The deals being discussed would have WBD continue to pay its rights fees and produce/distribute games for the entire season. At the end of the season, WBD would walk away, and the rights would revert back to the teams.

This answers the question of how Rockies games would air for this season. In late February, word broke that WBD planned to exit the regional-sports-network business.

According to The Wall Street Journal and Sports Business Journal, WBD planned to file for Chapter 7 liquidation if it could not reach deals with the teams with which it had contracts for them to reclaim their own broadcast rights.

With WBD owning networks in the Rocky Mountain region, Houston and Pittsburgh, that affected seven different clubs among the NBA, NHL and MLB.

Beyond the 2023 season, SBJ reported that Major League Baseball is expected to assume control of producing and distributing Rockies games starting in 2024. MLB would produce the broadcast, and then distribute the games.

How the distribution model would work starting in 2024 is unclear. Every game is expected to be available in some form or fashion. But whether the delivery would be via streaming only or through a third party — such as a local over-the-air station — is to be determined. KTVD-Ch. 20 and KWGN-Ch. 2 aired Rockies games during the first half of the team’s existence.

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain also broadcasts the NBA’s Utah Jazz and NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights. Neither of those teams’ games air in Colorado, per terms of each league’s regional broadcast contracts. Overall, AT&TSN RM has a 10-state footprint, stretching from the Black Hills of South Dakota to inland portions of California.

***

Rockies

German Marquez...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies road to 100 losses becomes clearer as another key player gets hurt

Germán Márquez made Rockies history on Monday but sadly the rocket-throwing righty left the game early

1 day ago

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Baseball: April 7, 2023

Jake Shapiro and DMac break down Opening Day at Coors Field and talk about how the Colorado Rockies are doing after a week of play.

4 days ago

Kyle Freeland...

Jake Shapiro

Hometown kids dominate opener, Rockies deliver rare Coors shutout

Denver native Kyle Freeland led a wonderful day of pitching for the Colorado Rockies as they squeaked past the Washington Nationals 1-0

5 days ago

Coors Field...

Will Petersen

Rockies Opening Day features memorable flyover, first pitch, Dinger and more

While Broncos QB Russell Wilson threw the first pitch last year, this one was different, as a 10-year-old who was injured in Ukraine did the honors

5 days ago

Charlie Blackmon...

Will Petersen

After a fun little start to the season, the Rockies crash back to Earth

The Rockies have lost four in a row, heading to Coors Field for Opening Day with a 2-4 record, good for the basement in the NL West

6 days ago

C.J. Cron...

Will Petersen

Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron already won an award after his fast start

Cron was named NL Player of the Week on Monday, as he hit .467 with two doubles, three home runs, seven RBI and three runs scored

8 days ago

Report: Rockies will remain on AT&T SportsNet through this season