Broncos could be looking for RB and TE when the NFL Draft rolls around

Get Used to It

Stop me if you’ve heard this before; the Broncos are interested in tight ends in the draft. There are some in the fan base and in the media who think they’re set because they drafted TE Greg Dulcich last year. That’s not the case. The Broncos are on the hunt for more help at the position, and they could draft a potential starter in the mid rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Recently, 9News and Denver Sports Broncos Insider Mike Klis reported the Broncos held a top-30 visit with Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker. He’s one of my favorite sleepers in this class, and as I’ve written here at Denver Sports, the class is stacked with talent. It just makes sense for the Broncos to add more players at the position when the quality of players coming into the league is seemingly at an all-time high.

Schoonmaker is exactly what the Broncos need – a “Y” tight end. He’s a strong blocker, and I think he’s got the room on his frame to add 10 pounds of muscle and become even stronger in that department. He’s got a large frame, and Schoonmaker knows how to use that frame to box out smaller defenders. Schoonmaker is not a speed demon, but he runs crisp route and has soft hands – making him a favorite for whatever quarterback is throwing him the ball.

Per source, Broncos held top 30 visit with Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker.

Broncos also expected to bring in Syracuse RB Sean Tucker for top 30 visit.

6-5, 250 Schoonmaker had 35 catches, 418 yds, 3 TDs in 2022.

5-10, 210 Tucker combined for 2,556 yds, 23 TDs in 2021-22. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 6, 2023

Dulcich is a fine player, and he’s certainly a receiving threat, but currently he’s not a complete player. He’s not a blocker and Dulcich has injury concerns. Fans love him – hell, I love his game – but I also understand the reality of the situation. The Broncos could use a more complete tight end as a starter at the position, and I think Schoonmaker would make a lot of sense.

Wilson is Third Best…For Now

The AFC West is arguably the toughest division in football – at least it should be considering the quarterbacks that play for these four teams. At the top of the division, and likely all of football, is Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes. One of the rising stars in this league, who just happens to be stuck on a team that regularly chokes, is Los Angeles Chargers’ superstar QB Justin Herbert.

That leaves the Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders bringing up the rear. Currently, I have Broncos QB Russell Wilson as the third-best in the AFC West. I believe Wilson will play better football than he did last season, and I think Broncos HC Sean Payton will bring the best out of him – whatever is left in his game. The Raiders have QB Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter, a big free agent signing for them this offseason, but I think everyone can admit he’s no long-term solution for that team.

Reports are coming in that the Raiders are interested in Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. I have Stroud a close second to Bryce Young (Alabama) in my quarterback rankings this year. Stroud has everything you need in a modern quarterback, and even as a rookie I believe he’d be a better passer than Wilson at this point in his career. However, the Raiders would have to move up to get Stroud in the draft. In fact, I’m not sure they could get him because my intel says the Carolina Panthers will take Stroud with the no.1 overall pick. With the no.7 overall pick, I don’t think Stroud will be there even if the Panthers pass on him.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud to visit Raiders next week, per @MikeGarafolo https://t.co/A2rOF2o7y7 pic.twitter.com/DJdXOwiYYc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 7, 2023

If the Raiders don’t get Stroud, then they could target a guy like Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) in the draft. They are hosting Hooker for a top-30 visit, so he’s certainly on their radar. Hooker is going to need time to heal from a knee injury, but he’s got first-round tools when at full strength. I could see the Raiders scooping up Hooker in the second round to be their quarterback of the future. Who knows what the future holds for Wilson in Denver, but he’s unlikely to be better than third in this division and may get pushed down to fourth depending on what the Raiders do in the draft.

Plenty of Thunder

The Broncos backfield is going to be like Garth Brooks’ song “The Thunder Rolls” because of the power both Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine bring to the offense. When Williams is healthy, he’s one of the most-punishing runners in the entire league. He does not back down from a challenge, and Williams does not shy away from contact. Instead, he initiates contact and grinds down opponents as the game goes on.

Perine is a big back like Williams, and he can be tough to bring down when he builds a head of steam. I like the way Perine has re-worked his game in the pros, and he’s a much better receiving threat than he used to be when he came out of Oklahoma years ago. Perine will be a fine lead back for the Broncos while Williams recovers from his major knee injury. Denver does not lack power in the backfield – and I’m a fan of adding more power. However, many (understandably) are looking for some backfield lightning in their potential draft picks.

Perhaps East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell could be the man to bring speed and electricity to the Broncos’ backfield. The first thing you notice about Mitchell is his speed. He’s got the speed to outrun angles, and he can stop/start without losing much of that trademark speed. The second thing you notice is that Mitchell is an elite receiver. He’s not just a receiving back who catches dump passes. Instead, he can be tasked with lining up as a wideout or from the slot where he can run routes and use his explosiveness to get open.

.@ECUPiratesFB RB Keaton Mitchell ran a blazing 4.37 40 and leaped a 10-ft-6 broad. Mitchell's stock is on the rise. Mitchell recently met w. Broncos, Giants, Packers, Bengals, Seahawks, Lions. Falcons Local Day 4/14.@_KeatonMitchell x @TheDraftNetworkhttps://t.co/Limig6Pil0 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 7, 2023

Mitchell would be a fine addition for the Broncos in the draft. If you’re looking for an Alvin Kamara-type back for the Broncos, then Mitchell is on the short list of prospects to be that in the NFL. His speed can change the game on one play as he can instantly flip the field. Add in his elite skill as a receiver, and you can see how a dangerous weapon like that would be a great addition for the Broncos early on day three of the draft.

Sold Out!

