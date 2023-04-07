Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

MILE HIGH BASEBALL

Mile High Baseball: April 7, 2023

Apr 7, 2023, 2:06 PM

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Jake Shapiro and DMac break down Opening Day at Coors Field and talk about how the Colorado Rockies are doing after a week of play.

Mile High Baseball

Rockies win...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Baseball: March 31, 2023

Jake Shapiro looks back at a 7-2 Rockies Opening Day win and sees some positives from the men in purple that may have been overlooked. Plus some thoughts on the club’s initial roster with Daniel Bard sidelined.

8 days ago

German Marquez...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Baseball: March 24, 2023

Jake Shapiro previews the 2023 Colorado Rockies Season. Going through the roster, he finds two guys who could change the team’s final record.

16 days ago

Mile High Baseball: April 7, 2023