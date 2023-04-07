MILE HIGH BASEBALL
Mile High Baseball: April 7, 2023
Apr 7, 2023, 2:06 PM
Jake Shapiro and DMac break down Opening Day at Coors Field and talk about how the Colorado Rockies are doing after a week of play.
Jake Shapiro looks back at a 7-2 Rockies Opening Day win and sees some positives from the men in purple that may have been overlooked. Plus some thoughts on the club’s initial roster with Daniel Bard sidelined.
8 days ago
Jake Shapiro previews the 2023 Colorado Rockies Season. Going through the roster, he finds two guys who could change the team’s final record.
16 days ago