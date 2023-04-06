Close
DenverFan
COFFEE BREAK

Opening Day!

Apr 6, 2023, 1:04 PM

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

It’s Opening Day and we were live from Coors Field!

Coffee Break

John Elway...

Rachel Vigil

Failure, legend or both

It's clear which team you should get on board with this spring plus Elway is out with the Broncos. Will Elway be remembered as a legend, a failure or both?

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 03: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was captured using a remote camera) A view of...

Rachel Vigil

Move the National Championship to a basketball arena

White helmets for the upcoming Broncos season? Plus the Nuggets can accomplish something tonight that they've NEVER done!

3 days ago

A general view of a 'March Madness' logo is seen during practice before the First Round of the NCAA...

Rachel Vigil

Always rooting for the underdog

Did the Nuggets get their best home win of the season without the Joker? Plus we've got feet on the ground in Houston for the National Championship!

4 days ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Michael Jordan game worn 'Dunk Sole' Air Jordan 1 sneakers are on di...

Jake Shapiro

Was Air good?

The Rockies are in first place, how long will it last? The Nuggets played their worst home game of the season last night and now face the Suns, can they rebound?

7 days ago

Erik Johnson...

Rachel Vigil

Tripod Tizzy

Will the Rockies season actually start today? Plus what has the Broncos ownership learned in their short time?

8 days ago

Cale Makar...

Rachel Vigil

It’s time for the Avs to get Wild

Despite a ton of injuries, the Avalanche have put themselves in a position to be in first place plus quite a few NFL league changes for next season!

9 days ago

