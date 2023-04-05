If the Broncos want to add a RB in the draft, they have plenty of options

The draft season is my favorite time of year. Now that April is here, I am going over my final rankings for this entire 2023 draft class. I’ve personally scouted over 400 players as I prepare to cover every day of the draft for Denver Sports.

Next up, it’s one of my favorite positions to scout – running backs. One thing is clear for the Denver Broncos in 2023; they’re going to run the hell out of the ball. One thing is clear about the 2023 class of running backs; the level of talent and skill set stretches far and wide.

I firmly believe the Broncos will select a running back in this draft class. If they don’t select one, then at least a priority free agent or two will be added after the draft at running back.

Longhorn Legend

Bijon Robinson from Texas is one of the five best players in this draft class – not just at running back but every position in the entire draft. Any team that takes him in the draft, perhaps with a top-10 pick, is going to have a gamechanger on their hands. Robinson is good enough to carry a team if needed, and he can do that either as a runner or receiver out of the backfield.

I believe that footwork, folowed by vision, are the most important attributes for a running back. Robinson has both skills at the highest expected levels. He can see the hole, often anticipating the timing of when to burst through the line of scrimmage. Robinson has the footwork to change direction behind the line if a better option presents itself late in the play development.

Mostly, I love Robinson’s fight and aggression as a runner. He won’t go down without a fight, and that makes him a big problem for defenders. Robinson will keep his legs churning in short-yardage situations, and he does a good job of breaking tackles and looking for more yards in the open field on longer runs. In addition to fight and aggression, Robinson has multiple moves to create space; utilizing a stiff arm, spin move, juke moves and more to gain extra yardage.

Robinson is a reliable receiver which means he will be a three-down player in the NFL. He’s also adept in pass protection which means he should start and star from day one in the pros.

Pick Your Poison

There is a little bit of everything in this draft class. I like the variety of skill set this class provides, and in this section, I will highlight multiple backs who can all play different roles in the NFL.

Devon Achane (Texas A&M) has incredible pad speed which makes him a dangerous weapon in space. His timed speed will make you think he’s a track star, and he brings that skill to the football field where he can outrun angles. Defenders may think they have a bead on him, but Achane has an extra gear when you already think he’s running at his fastest. Achane does not lose much speed when he changes direction. Instead, he explodes after planting a foot in the ground and can frustrate defenders with his agility. I always look for backs who can create their own space, and Achane has zero problems doing that.

Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) has both power and speed. He’s not afraid of making plays between the tackles, and he’s what I call an “inside/out” runner. This means he has the speed to outrun defenders, but he doesn’t try to take every carry outside. Instead, Gibbs will patiently work between the tackles then turn on the jets when he gets to the linebacker level. This type of discipline is rare at the college level where many backs can just “out athlete” their competition. In addition to being a power runner with speed, Gibbs is a fine receiver out of the backfield as well. He’s a three-down player, and only pass protection questions will keep his snaps limited early in his career.

Zach Charbonnet (UCLA) might be underrated by some in the media, but he’s certainly not being overlooked in the scouting community. I love his size/speed combination. He’s a swift runner who can build up speed in a hurry. Once his momentum is fully gained, Charbonnet is tough to bring down with his North-South running style. He can split out to play receiver, and Charbonnet does a good job of tracking passes over his shoulder. I like his patience when waiting for zone blocking to open lanes in front of him, and Charbonnet shows good decisiveness when he sees the hole. He may not be as electric as some would like, and Charbonnet needs to show that he maintains his momentum after he makes a move.

Tyjae Spears (Tulane) reminds me a bit of New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara. Like Kamara, Spears is a hard charging running back who takes sharp angles when he runs. Spears is an elite receiver, not just a good receiver, and he can be tasked with lining up in the slot and running routes. He can get open with ease on ‘Texas’ routes when catching passes after lining up in the backfield, and Spears shows good hands and concentration when catches are contested. There is no doubt that Spears could one day be a regular starter in the NFL, and he has the upside to be a multi-year Pro Bowl caliber player.

Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) is small but compact, and his explosion is going to make him a problem for opposing defenses tasked with stopping him. He’s only 5-feet, 5-inches tall but he has packed 170 pounds into his frame. Vaughn reminds me of Darren Sproles, another quick/explosive back from Kansas State. Like Sproles, Vaughn won’t be asked to carry the full load. However, he can be used in space and as a change-of-pace back for a team. With plenty of speed and moves to make defenders look silly, Vaughn will be on highlight reels for years to come.

My Favorites

Robinson is my No. 1 back in this class, and I don’t think it’s close. Behind him at Texas, there was another back who I think could end up being one of the best to be drafted this year – Roschon Johnson. Like Priest Holmes was behind Ricky Williams years ago for the Longhorns, Johnson was behind Robinson but had the skill to start for dozens of big-name college programs. Rather than hitting the transfer portal, Johnson stayed in Austin and provided his team with incredible depth. He’s got plenty of power to his game, and Johnson impressed scouts in attendance for the Senior Bowl earlier this year. Johnson is known for his size and intent as a runner, but I feel the skill is there for him to be a reliable receiving back in the pros.

I love big backs and I cannot lie. Tavion Thomas from Utah was a favorite of mine on film, and he backed that up when I watched him perform during the week of practice for the East-West Shrine Bowl. Thomas is a big back who punishes the ground when he runs, and that punishment is dealt out to defenders as well. He does not shy away from contact, and Thomas does a good job of keeping his feet to maintain balance after contact. He’ll take on plenty of contact yet stay in the game and keep plugging away between the tackles. When in the open field, Thomas strikes fear into smaller defenders because of his power, and he’s got a little more burst than some think. Unfortunately, Thomas did not show he had reliable hands on film or at the Shrine Bowl – making him a two-down option in the NFL.

Overall Grade

I love the depth of this draft class at the running back position. There’s a bit of everything for what teams want in the NFL. Do you want a power back? There’s a ton of talent through all seven rounds. Do you want a speed back? This draft class has more than a few options. I know the position may be devalued from a veteran standpoint, but this rookie class features quite a bit of value for teams who are always looking to get younger (and cheaper) at the position. I have a grade of B+ on this year’s group of running backs.

