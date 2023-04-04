Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BUFFS

CU Buffs men’s basketball got two stamps of big-time expectations

Apr 4, 2023, 11:31 AM
Tad Boyle...
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

On Tad Boyle’s watch, the CU men’s basketball team has qualified for five of the last 11 NCAA Tournaments. They have just one losing season in Boyle’s 13 years as head coach. Not bad considering that the Buffs had five losing seasons in the six years before Boyle took the job.

But the Buffs have just one NCAA trip in the last six tournaments — which would have probably been two in seven had COVID-19 not wiped out the 2020 edition of March Madness.

But the Buffs have momentum — even though a second-round NIT loss to Utah Valley sapped it a bit. The Buffs welcome their first McDonald’s All-America since 2001 when Cody Williams steps on campus. TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin Jr. committed to CU over the weekend.

And in the hours after the national-championship game concluded, the Buffs received two bits of news that reveal elevated status and expectations in Boulder.

First is a No. 13 spot in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 for the 2023-24 season. Consider for a moment that the Buffaloes have not been ranked higher than 15th in the AP poll since the 1969-70 season — one year after the school’s last trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

Writes ESPN’s Jeff Borzello:

We are all the way in on the Buffs’ bandwagon. They would have been in the top 25 even before Sunday’s commitment from TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin Jr. KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva, if both return, give Tad Boyle two All-Pac-12 players to lead the way, and he’s adding potential lottery pick Cody Williams, a top-10 recruit. There’s a slew of role players also heading back to Boulder.

Second is a spot in the prestigious Maui Invitational. Now, the Buffs won’t play in this early-season tournament until November 2024. But when they do, some of the sport’s blue bloods will surround them: current national champion UConn, perennial power Michigan State and six-time national champion North Carolina. The other schools rounding out the field are no slouches: Auburn, Dayton, Memphis and former Big XII rival Iowa State.

It will be the Buffs’ first trip to Maui since 2009. That year, they finished seventh, with the only win coming over host Chaminade.

The pieces are in place for a Buffs breakthrough on the big stage. And the recent Final Four — which included three first-timers — shows that in today’s men’s college-basketball landscape, parity is king and the party is open to more schools than ever.

Now, it’s up to Boyle and his Buffs to take advantage. The goal is simple: Go where no CU team has gone since the salad days of Sox Walseth.

***

Buffs

Philip Lindsay...
Andrew Mason

Philip Lindsay is back — in the XFL, that is

Lindsay had been out of football since the Colts released him from their practice squad last November after he played in 3 games.
4 days ago
CU football Ralphie...
Will Petersen

The power of Coach Prime: CU Buffs spring game tickets already gone

CU says more than 45,000 seats are accounted for, with "some of CU's premium event spaces (not sold) due to previous engagements"
6 days ago
Caitlin Clark, CU BUffs...
Jake Shapiro

The TV audience for the CU Buffs Sweet 16 game was crazy good

The growth of women's basketball continues to be a rocket ship, as one NCAA Tournament game did better TV numbers than any nationally broadcasted NBA games this season
7 days ago
Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter...
Will Petersen

Three of top-5 NIL earners, making millions, have Colorado connections

It's great that college athletes can profit off their immense talent and popularity, with two CU Buffs and the latest Manning QB atop the football mountain
7 days ago
Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders planning to wear tank top on sidelines while coaching

The Colorado Buffaloes will look a lot different in 2023 with new talent, a new coach and hope for the first time in a long time and he'll be wearing...
8 days ago
Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

3 takeaways from ESPN’s big story on Deion Sanders first 100 days at CU

Ahead of the spring game, ESPN wrote an in-depth story on Deion Sanders first 100 days on the job and what's gone on behind the scenes
13 days ago
CU Buffs men’s basketball got two stamps of big-time expectations