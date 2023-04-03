Close
DenverFan
Broncos backup cornerback arrested in Florida

Apr 3, 2023, 4:47 PM
Faion Hicks...
(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverFan.com)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

Just over one week before the Broncos reconvene for the start of team-organized offseason workouts, reserve cornerback Faion Hicks was arrested in Hallandale Beach, Fla. following a traffic stop.

As first reported by KUSA-Ch. 9, police arrested him on three charges, including a felony charge of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. Hallandale Beach police also booked Hicks on charges of driving without a valid license and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Hicks subsequently posted bond.

As a rookie last season, Hicks spent the campaign on the practice squad. The Broncos elevated him for two games — at Carolina and at Baltimore in Weeks 12 and 13. He played 54 snaps, all of which came on special teams. Denver signed him to a reserve-future contract after the season ended.

Hicks is a native of Florida who grew up in Broward County, attending Charles W. Flanagan High School in nearby Pembroke Pines. He subsequently matriculated at Wisconsin, from which the Broncos drafted him in the seventh round last year.

The second-year cornerback faces a crowded cornerback room that includes free-agent pickup Tremon Smith and recently re-signed nickel back Essang Bassey.

