Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
AVALANCHE

As the Avalanche chase first place, good signs emerging about their health

Apr 3, 2023, 11:25 AM | Updated: 12:15 pm
Josh Manson...
Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Is everything coming together at the right time for the Avalanche?

Not only does the team control their own destiny for first place in the Central Division, thanks to a game in hand over the Wild and Stars, but they also appear to be getting healthier. At practice on Monday before the team’s flight to San Jose, both defenseman Josh Manson and forward Artturi Lehkonen were getting in some work.

Manson’s been out since March 1, missing more than a month of action. The hope was always to have him back for the playoffs, so seeing him out there two weeks before they get rolling is a good sign.

Lehkonen broke his finger in Montreal on March 13, and his original timeline was given as a “4-6 week” absence. He’d been spotted skating without a stick, but it’s nice to see his grip is improving as well. Obviously with a broken finger, it’s all about being able to hold a hockey stick.

Meanwhile, both captain Gabriel Landeskog and backup goaltender Pavel Francouz were seen skating at Ball Arena before the tilt with Dallas on Saturday. Their timelines remain a little murky, but it’s encouraging they’re out on the ice.

For as many injuries as Colorado has suffered this year, the four guys above are what separate them from finally having a healthy team. Will we see Manson, Lehkonen, Landeskog and Francouz in the playoffs? Some feel more likely than others, but the fact it’s even a conversation is remarkable.

The Avs have seven games left in the regular season, including a back-to-back with a brutal Sharks team this week, followed by games in Anaheim and Los Angeles over the weekend. Then it’s two at home against Edmonton and Winnipeg, before the season finale in Nashville on April 14.

(Update: 12:15 p.m.) –

The news got even better after practice, as head coach Jared Bednar confirmed all four players will travel with the Avs out West.

***

Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen...
DMac

The Avs respond in a big way, dominating the Stars in a 5-2 victory

After a lackluster performance against the Minnesota, Colorado took two days off, circled the wagons and played great against Dallas
2 days ago
Cale Makar...
Will Petersen

The Avalanche’s biggest stars weren’t on the ice at practice on Friday

Colorado's two best players in Mackinnon and Makar, a key top-6 forward in Nichushkin and the starting goalie Georgiev all missed practice
4 days ago
Jared Bednar...
Will Petersen

With the Avalanche’s disappointing loss, their playoff scenarios get messier

Colorado's first-round matchup could be against six different teams, with some more appealing than others as the seasons winds down
5 days ago
Wild vs Avs...
DMac

Bednar calls out team’s effort as Avs fall short in Wild battle for first place

In a big late-season game, Colorado didn't answer the bell, as they were thoroughly outplayed on their home ice by a division rival
6 days ago
TEMPE, ARIZONA - MARCH 26: Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the puck ahead of Cl...
Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: March 29, 2023

Why the rest of the Avs regular season is irrelevant
6 days ago
Erik Johnson Cale Makar...
Mike Evans

There’s nothing left for the Avs to accomplish (in the regular season)

With a "big" game looming against the Wild, there's no need to worry about anything that happens between now and the start of the postseason
6 days ago
As the Avalanche chase first place, good signs emerging about their health