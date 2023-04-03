As the Avalanche chase first place, good signs emerging about their health

Is everything coming together at the right time for the Avalanche?

Not only does the team control their own destiny for first place in the Central Division, thanks to a game in hand over the Wild and Stars, but they also appear to be getting healthier. At practice on Monday before the team’s flight to San Jose, both defenseman Josh Manson and forward Artturi Lehkonen were getting in some work.

Artturi Lehkonen (broken finger) has also advanced to stick work pic.twitter.com/bazM7xL4Kq — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) April 3, 2023

Manson’s been out since March 1, missing more than a month of action. The hope was always to have him back for the playoffs, so seeing him out there two weeks before they get rolling is a good sign.

Lehkonen broke his finger in Montreal on March 13, and his original timeline was given as a “4-6 week” absence. He’d been spotted skating without a stick, but it’s nice to see his grip is improving as well. Obviously with a broken finger, it’s all about being able to hold a hockey stick.

Meanwhile, both captain Gabriel Landeskog and backup goaltender Pavel Francouz were seen skating at Ball Arena before the tilt with Dallas on Saturday. Their timelines remain a little murky, but it’s encouraging they’re out on the ice.

For as many injuries as Colorado has suffered this year, the four guys above are what separate them from finally having a healthy team. Will we see Manson, Lehkonen, Landeskog and Francouz in the playoffs? Some feel more likely than others, but the fact it’s even a conversation is remarkable.

The Avs have seven games left in the regular season, including a back-to-back with a brutal Sharks team this week, followed by games in Anaheim and Los Angeles over the weekend. Then it’s two at home against Edmonton and Winnipeg, before the season finale in Nashville on April 14.

(Update: 12:15 p.m.) –

The news got even better after practice, as head coach Jared Bednar confirmed all four players will travel with the Avs out West.

Gabriel Landeskog will also be on the trip. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 3, 2023

***