BRONCOS

Broncos hint at releasing new uniforms on Saturday, but look at a calendar

Mar 31, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm
Miles The Mascot...
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

New uniforms for the Denver Broncos has been a hot topic for years.

And with the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group (WPFOG) taking over the team in August, it’s a question they’re already fielding. Team president Damani Leech has been asked about uniforms a couple of times, and admitted on day one of the job it’s something he’ll be exploring.

The Broncos also sent out a survey in November to season-ticket holders, asking what they’d want in new uniforms. The possibility is definitely being discussed behind closed doors.

That’s what made this video on Friday afternoon from the team’s mascot, Miles, so curious. Take a look.

On the surface, that’s really juicy. Anyone with a brain thinks the Broncos are likely releasing new uniforms on Saturday. Then, you take a look at a calendar.

Tomorrow is April 1, also known as April Fools’ Day. In recent years, the jokes pulled by teams and players on social media have become more elaborate, from ridiculous trades to false retirements. There’s no doubt the Broncos rolling out
fake “new” uniforms would fall in that category.

And considering the “announcement” came from the mascot’s account and not the team, that appears to be what this probably is. Still, we’ll be keeping an eye on it — but if the uniforms are real, releasing them on April 1 is a bad idea.

(Update 4:07 p.m.) –

The Broncos official account has chimed in, potentially trying to calm down some fans that got very excited on social media.

***

