Nikola Jokic reclaims top spot in NBA’s latest MVP ladder

Another day, another story worth noting about this year’s NBA MVP race.

And that’s because no matter what happens between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid will be history. Either Jokic takes home the trophy for a third-straight time, which hasn’t been done since Larry Bird in the 1980s, or Embiid becomes the first to play fewer than 70 games and hoist the trophy since the 1970s. And the margin will also make history.

The closeness of the race is likely to make history too. Historically, the closest margin was 22 points between winner Magic Johnson and runner-up Charles Barkley in 1989-90. On Thursday the margin was much closer in the latest and final ESPN Straw Poll.

On Friday NBA.com released their updated weekly MVP ladder and Jokic has regained the lead from Embiid.

As we come down the final stretch of the season, Nikola Jokic reclaims the top spot on the NBA App #KiaMVP Ladder (via @mikecwright) See full list 📲 https://t.co/jx7fDfJs5I pic.twitter.com/WK6ThzYg9U — NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2023

The author of the story, Michael C. Wright notes that Embiid’s duck of Jokic this week has impacted the perception of the race. And despite Jokic sitting out Thursday, he still has the Nuggets center on top.

Jokic’s standing at the top could prove tenuous in an MVP race that’s shaping up to be the closest since 1989-90 when Magic Johnson bested Charles Barkley in a vote separated by 22 points. Interestingly, Jokic sat out of Denver’s 107-88 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday with right calf tightness. With Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets are close to clinching the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history. Jokic served up his 29th triple-double in Embiid’s absence on Monday, and, in 16 appearances since the All-Star break, Jokic has increased his scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage.

Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists and is within reach of becoming the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season, joining guards Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook.

Embiid leads the league in scoring per night (33.2 points per game) for a second-straight season while adding 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to steal some first-place and second-place votes, but sits third on NBA.com’s list, he’s going for 31.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists a night.

***