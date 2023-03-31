Close
AVALANCHE

The Avalanche’s biggest stars weren’t on the ice at practice on Friday

Mar 31, 2023, 12:41 PM
Cale Makar...
Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche just played their biggest game of the year… thus far.

It didn’t go well, as the team lost the Minnesota Wild, 4-2. It was a chance for the Avs to take over the top spot in the Central Division, but they fell short.

Next up? Well, it’s the new biggest game of the year, as the Stars roll into town on Saturday night at Ball Arena. Both Colorado and Dallas have 94 points, although the Stars will skate with the Coyotes tonight in Arizona, so the standings could change before puck drop.

Regardless, if the Avalanche have any hope of winning the division, they need to get this one against Dallas. With that in mind, and an off day on Thursday, you’d think the best players would be on the ice for practice on Friday, right? Not so fast.

That’s they’re two best players in Mackinnon and Makar, a key top-6 forward in Nichushkin and the starting goaltender in Georgiev. Both Mikko Rantanen and head coach Jared Bednar were spotted at the rink, so this one’s a little strange. Again, the team played Wednesday night and already had Thursday off.

After practice, Bednar provided an explanation for the absences.

At this point in the year it makes sense the biggest stars need their rest, but it does raise concerns if the Avs are running on fumes. Injuries have obviously been a massive storyline this season, and guys like Mackinnon and Makar have had to do a lot of the heavy lifting.

Hopefully this means they’re fresh for Saturday’s tilt with Dallas, because it’s two points Colorado really needs to have. If not, they’re almost assuredly starting the playoffs on the road.

***

