In a deep tight-end class, quality will be there when Broncos pick

Tight-end classes tend to be hit-and-miss from year to year.

But this one has depth — which means quality will seep into Day 2 and Day 3. That said, once you get to that range, you have incomplete pictures. Jigsaw puzzles missing some pieces. The question becomes this: Can some combination of coaching, environment and natural growth bring it together to yield a prominent pro?

For these tight ends, I think the answer is yes.

PAYNE DURHAM, PURDUE

First, the good on Durham: He’s excellent at making contested catches, an ability he showed during Senior Bowl practices. Durham possesses a 6-foot-5-5/8 frame and 33-3/8-inch arms, and he uses both well to make intermediate-range catches in tight coverage.

On one 20-yard touchdown catch during Senior Bowl practice, he effectively used the defender as leverage to set up space toward the outside shoulder, quickly turning to make the grab in the snd zone. His Purdue film shows similar body control and savvy against defenders in coverage.

So, what’s the problem?

First, the timed speed doesn’t match the game speed. With a 4.87-second 40-yard dash, Durham had the worst 40 time of any tight end at the Combine.

Second, is the fact that without ideal top-line speed, blocking matters more. Durham has a lean lower-body frame and is susceptible to initial contact against larger edge rushers. If he can add more lower-body bulk and refine his game technically, he can grow as a blocker.

But the speed is the thing. And that’s where you trust the football work. The film tells you Durham won’t get massive separation with his feet, but he will create space with his route-running and savvy.

Durham could slide deep into Day 3. And he’d be a terrific bargain.

WILL MALLORY, MIAMI (FLA.)

If you want a pure pass-catcher capable of explosive plays — either down the seam through the air or through gains after the catch in the flat — Mallory checks the boxes. He moves with fluidity, and has a long stride to accumulate extra yardage in a hurry.

But as a blocker, he’s raw. If the Broncos want a “move” tight end who is a great value, Mallory could be there for the taking in Rounds 4 or 5. But he’s not going to flourish in-line — not for a while, anyway.

JOSH WHYLE, CINCINNATI

We saw Whyle at the Senior Bowl. Like Durham, he’s another long tight end — 6-foot-6-1/2 — who is an excellent red-zone threat. And as with Durham, he’s got some distance to cover in his development as a blocker. His 40-yard dash time of 4.69 seconds at the Combine won’t dazzle, but gets the job done.

While is not as effective as Durham in tight coverage, and his cuts aren’t as sharp as other pass-catching tight ends in the class. But his athleticism offers evidence of upside, and he plays with aggression. He will be physical when the moment calls for it, even though his blocking technique needs work.

He probably slides in somewhere late on Day 2 to early on Day 3.

LUKE SCHOONMAKER, MICHIGAN

A Shrine Bowl standout, he’ll likely make an impression as a blocker first. With quick hands, aggression and good technique from the legs up, Schoomaker will drive well in the run-blocking game, and that should get him on the field right away. Unlike some of the other tight ends mentioned, Schoomaker doesn’t have the same proficiency at making catches in traffic.

As most of the other tight ends in this class will need blocking refinement, Schoonmaker will have to hone his pass-catching skills.

***

