Schlereth: Broncos would’ve been over .500 in 2022 with current coaches

We know the Broncos offense and Nathaniel Hackett were a major problem in 2022.

But just how big of one when it came to the team’s 5-12 record? Frankly, they were flat out incompetent, and cost Denver multiple victories a season ago.

Mark Schlereth and Mike Evans discussed that very issue on 104.3 The Fan on Wednesday morning. “Stink” said he thinks if you keep the same roster, but swap out the old coaching staff with the new one, it would’ve made a massive difference. Schlereth predicts the Broncos would’ve gone over .500 or even better.

“I would say that if you took last year with five wins, and you put this coaching staff on last year’s team, you’re probably talking about nine or 10 wins,” Schlereth said.

“Four wins minimum, just from the coaching staff?,” Evans asked.

“You think about it, if they would’ve scored 18 points a game, at one point they would’ve been 7-2. 18 points a game,” Schlereth said.

In fact, Stink is selling the numbers short. The Broncos would’ve been 9-1 through their first 10 games if they could’ve scored 18 lousy points. That’s taking into account three OT losses, where 18 would’ve been enough to get the victory in regulation.

It’s a painful reminder of just how inept Hackett and his staff were, but also a breath off fresh air to remember nearly that entire group was fired. Hackett and two other coaches got the boot with two games left; almost no one is coming back on Sean Payton’s staff.

If the Denver defense can play at an elite level in 2023, like it did the first 13 weeks of 2022, there’s no reason to think Payton and much better all-around coaching can’t get this team over the top.

Returning Russell Wilson to a Pro Bowl level is a big task, but perhaps he doesn’t need be that good. If Wilson can just be serviceable, and get the Broncos to 20-plus points a game, Denver should win a lot of them.

