Deion Sanders planning to wear tank top on sidelines while coaching

The Colorado Buffaloes will look a lot different in 2023 with new talent, a new coach and hope for the first time in a long time.

And that new coach could be rocking a look you’ve never seen from a football coach before. But if anyone could pull off a tank top on the sidelines on a major college football game, it’s GQ Sports Style Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The new coach of the CU Buffs posted on his Instagram a picture of him eating healthy and explained his reasoning for eating so well.

Move to Boulder, eat better. It’s been done before.

But Coach Prime’s goal is to rock the guns out under the 300-plus days of sunshine while on the headset at Folsom Field.

The weather starts to turn at the foot of the Flatirons around the time Ralphie begins her annual runnings. But maybe Coach Prime can break out the arms for Week 2 or Week 3 when the Buffs host Nebraska and Colorado State.

Some will see Sanders stripped down look as disrespectful but most know what he brings is a dose of reality of the way modern college football operates. And it certainly won’t be the first time we’ve seen some of his torso, one of the most famous pictures of Prime Time is him shirtless in Sports Illustrated holding a football and a baseball bat, as he starred in both the NFL and MLB.

I’m not quite sure who would oversee a dress code on the sideline of a football game especially since most coaches look as though they just rolled out of bed, but this feels like one of those things that may get shut down by bureaucracy before we get to see the results of Sanders’ diet.

***