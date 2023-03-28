Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

A group who tried to buy the Broncos is offering way more for the Commanders

Mar 28, 2023, 12:48 PM
Josh Harris...
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Josh Harris was thought to be a frontrunner to buy the Denver Broncos last summer, and now a group led by the investment tycoon has submitted an eye-watering bid on the for-sale Washington Commanders.

Harris is the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils and is the headliner of this team which includes former Lakers star and Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson, who was also in on the Broncos bidding. 104.3 The Fan contributor Adam Schefter is reporting that the group’s bid full financed and meets current owner Daniel Snyder’s asking price of $6 billion.

That price would shatter the NFL record for the sale of a franchise, which was set last year when Rob Walton bought the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.

Snyder has had the team open to the possibility of a sale for about six months. The shamed Washington owner has been the face of several scandals as he consistently gets named among the worst owners in the NFL.

The team was long thought to be possibly sold to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos or star Jay-Z. Harris is not done on the sale with Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos also throwing a $6 billion pitch at Snyder. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has also sniffed around the scene.

While the prices of NFL teams are always going up and D.C. is a bigger market than Denver, $1.5 billion for a franchise with a lot less success is a bit shocking. Maybe Walton will crack a smile today, he may have actually gotten a deal on the Broncos from the Bowlen Family Trust.

***

Broncos

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 27: A Denver Broncos helmet sits on the bench before the start of ...
Andrew Mason

Broncos alternate helmet coming for 2023? Team ‘exploring’ that possibility

The team could have an alternate helmet for this season, and has made "great progress" in its evaluation of uniforms.
13 hours ago
Sean Payton George Paton Greg Penner...
Will Petersen

Broncos are again center of NFL world, this time please don’t embarrass us

All the attention is fine, but fans are pleading with Sean Payton to fix this mess; Broncos Country is far too proud to take another season like 2022
13 hours ago
Sean Payton...
Andrew Mason

Training camp, special teams and the O-line: What we learned from Sean Payton

There won't be a voluntary minicamp. But there will be more physical camp practices. And special teams is a priority.
2 days ago
EAGAN , MN - AUGUST 12: Denver Broncos general manager George Paton speaks to members of the media ...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – March 27, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: did Broncos GM George Paton backtrack on the timetable for RB Javonte Williams, why Broncos HC Sean Payton is intrigued by QB Jarrett Stidham, will the Broncos trade WR Jerry Jeudy, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey
2 days ago
Javonte Williams...
Will Petersen

Broncos GM George Paton backtracks on health status of Javonte Williams

In February, Paton said "they anticipate (Williams) would be ready for the start of the season," on Monday he had a different tune
2 days ago
George Paton...
Andrew Mason

Broncos ‘more inclined’ to trade down than move up in draft

"It's hard to move up when you only have five picks," Broncos GM George Paton said at the NFL meetings in Phoenix on Monday.
2 days ago
A group who tried to buy the Broncos is offering way more for the Commanders