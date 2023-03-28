A group who tried to buy the Broncos is offering way more for the Commanders

Josh Harris was thought to be a frontrunner to buy the Denver Broncos last summer, and now a group led by the investment tycoon has submitted an eye-watering bid on the for-sale Washington Commanders.

Harris is the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils and is the headliner of this team which includes former Lakers star and Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson, who was also in on the Broncos bidding. 104.3 The Fan contributor Adam Schefter is reporting that the group’s bid full financed and meets current owner Daniel Snyder’s asking price of $6 billion.

That price would shatter the NFL record for the sale of a franchise, which was set last year when Rob Walton bought the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.

Snyder has had the team open to the possibility of a sale for about six months. The shamed Washington owner has been the face of several scandals as he consistently gets named among the worst owners in the NFL.

The team was long thought to be possibly sold to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos or star Jay-Z. Harris is not done on the sale with Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos also throwing a $6 billion pitch at Snyder. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has also sniffed around the scene.

While the prices of NFL teams are always going up and D.C. is a bigger market than Denver, $1.5 billion for a franchise with a lot less success is a bit shocking. Maybe Walton will crack a smile today, he may have actually gotten a deal on the Broncos from the Bowlen Family Trust.

***