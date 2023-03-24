Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
AVALANCHE

Here we go: Avalanche getting back two big defensive additions tonight

Mar 24, 2023, 11:14 AM
Erik Johnson Cale Makar...
(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

This is what we’ve been waiting for.

Well, partially.

While the Colorado Avalanche won’t have every injured player return to the lineup tonight against the Coyotes at Ball Arena, they’re getting back two big defensive additions.

Both Cale Makar and Erik Johnson will re-enter the fold against Arizona.

Makar, who battled concussions in February, has been on fire in the month of March. However, he missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. Apparently that’s healed up and Makar is good to go.

Johnson’s recovery is remarkable. After breaking his ankle in Florida, the team thought he could be out 8-10 weeks. That happened on February 11 and he’s healthy just about six weeks later. It’s a testament to the team’s medical staff and Johnson’s will to get back on the ice.

The Avalanche are still missing captain Gabriel Landeskog, key forwards Artturi Lehkonen and Evan Rodrigues, plus defenseman Josh Manson and backup goalie Pavel Francouz, but this is a big step. The defense struggled in a surprising loss to the Penguins on Wednesday, so these additions will help.

Colorado is battling for a Central Division title with the Stars and Wild, trailing Dallas by four points and Minnesota by three. The Avs, who have two games in hand on both foes, will drop the puck with the Coyotes at 7:00 this evening.

***

Avalanche

Devon Toews...
Will Petersen

Avs surge up Power Rankings, remind rest of the NHL they’re still champs

The Avs were No. 11 last week on the NHL's list, but are now a much more accurate No. 5, as only one team in the West is in front of them
2 days ago
Nikola Jokic Michael Malone...
Will Petersen

As the Nuggets regain their form, the Avalanche’s injuries catch up to them

Wednesday night is what makes sports fun; just when narratives about the Nuggets and Avs were developing, each team flipped the script
3 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar...
Will Petersen

In NHL player survey, Cale Makar wins big, MacKinnon bested by McDavid

In a percentage gap that wasn't even close, 63.9% of respondents deemed Makar the best defenseman in the NHL; receiving nearly 400 votes
3 days ago
DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 12: Manager Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche watches as his team p...
Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: March 22, 2023

How the Avs have survived the worst and how Jared Bednar is the most interesting coach in Denver sports history.
3 days ago
Darren Helm...
Will Petersen

After 2.5 months away, Avs playoff hero Darren Helm once again returns

While Helm's certainly not a top player on the Avalanche, he's a glue guy who proved he can come up big in the most tense moments
3 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon...
Mike Evans

A season-long bumpy ride for the Avs is getting smooth at the right time

Despite having to battle through a Stanley Cup hangover, players leaving via free agency and injuries, Colorado is poised to win the West again
3 days ago
Here we go: Avalanche getting back two big defensive additions tonight