Here we go: Avalanche getting back two big defensive additions tonight

This is what we’ve been waiting for.

Well, partially.

While the Colorado Avalanche won’t have every injured player return to the lineup tonight against the Coyotes at Ball Arena, they’re getting back two big defensive additions.

Both Cale Makar and Erik Johnson will re-enter the fold against Arizona.

Erik Johnson and Cale Makar are both in tonight. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 24, 2023

Makar, who battled concussions in February, has been on fire in the month of March. However, he missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. Apparently that’s healed up and Makar is good to go.

Johnson’s recovery is remarkable. After breaking his ankle in Florida, the team thought he could be out 8-10 weeks. That happened on February 11 and he’s healthy just about six weeks later. It’s a testament to the team’s medical staff and Johnson’s will to get back on the ice.

The Avalanche are still missing captain Gabriel Landeskog, key forwards Artturi Lehkonen and Evan Rodrigues, plus defenseman Josh Manson and backup goalie Pavel Francouz, but this is a big step. The defense struggled in a surprising loss to the Penguins on Wednesday, so these additions will help.

Colorado is battling for a Central Division title with the Stars and Wild, trailing Dallas by four points and Minnesota by three. The Avs, who have two games in hand on both foes, will drop the puck with the Coyotes at 7:00 this evening.

***