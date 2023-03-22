Close
DenverFan
BRONCOS

Are the Browns now officially out of the Jerry Jeudy sweepstakes?

Mar 22, 2023, 2:13 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm
Elijah Moore...
Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

There has been a lot of smoke about the Denver Broncos changing things up in their wide receiver room.

The team has reportedly been shopping Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. While at the same time looking to add somebody new, striking out on both Allen Lazard and Adam Thielen. Jeudy would seemingly have the most value for the Broncos to flip since he is young, coming off a solid second half of 2022 and is still on a rookie contract.

But one team in the bidding for Russell Wilson’s favorite target from a season ago is likely out. The Cleveland Browns moved down from pick No. 42 in this year’s NFL Draft for Elijah Moore and pick No. 74 from the New York Jets.

Moore is coming off his sophomore season where he caught 37 passes for 446 yards and a touchdown. He was selected with the 32nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. Moore was one of the top wideouts in the country while in college, earning multiple All-SEC honors and finishing as a finalist for the 2020 Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation’s top receiver. He hasn’t quite lived up to his potential yet but he has already gained a reputation around the league as an electric and dynamic receiver with impressive speed and quickness.

Comparing Moore to Jeudy, the Broncos player is a year older but has had far more success in the pros. That shouldn’t be too surprising given he was selected 15th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. It does impact the value of the two and makes for an easy comparison as pointed out by Denver Sports’ Broncos reporter Andrew Mason.

The Browns were reported to be interested in Jeudy.

The Alabama alumnus just had the best season of his young career, catching 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns. Not only did Jeudy flash the potential that got him drafted so high, but he also showed better chemistry with quarterback Wilson than any of his teammates.

What’s odd about the Broncos shopping him is the team appears to be in win-now mode despite the voices of the hot takers. And Jeudy is likely Wilson’s best target.

If Denver is indeed keen on trading Jeudy, Wednesday made their one less team desperate to add a wide receiver. Of course, the Browns could still add Jeudy as could the Jets, who have also been adding weapons to Aaron Rodgers’ arsenal.

