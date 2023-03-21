The NFL Draft offers plenty of options for Broncos to upgrade at wideout

The Denver Broncos want to upgrade their wide receiver’s room. They have yet to add a wide receiver this offseason but not for a lack of trying. Reports have surfaced indicating the Broncos were considering both Allen Lazard and Adam Thielen in free agency. They didn’t land either veteran receiver, but that interest with the talk about them perhaps trading away one of their receivers you can connect the dots and clearly see their interest.

They have Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick as their top three receivers on the roster. The Broncos do have some talented depth receivers behind those guys, but new head coach Sean Payton clearly wants to add talent. Since they haven’t made a connection in free agency, that leaves the 2023 NFL draft as the place the Broncos could add talent at the position.

So, who could the Broncos be considering in the NFL draft? Let’s take a look.

***

Rashee Rice | SMU

There have been plenty of buzz about the Broncos being interested in SMU wideout Rashee Rice. During the NFL Combine last month, Rice talked about how he was influenced by former Mustang receivers like Sutton. He also mentioned that he had a formal interview with the Broncos. It’s clear they like him, but Rice could be gone before the Broncos pick in the third round.

I have Rice graded as a second-round pick. Rice is not the biggest or the fastest wide receiver in this draft class, but he has plenty of guile in his game. He’s a good route-runner who understands how to set up defenders before making his break. I love his body control. He can be utilized effectively on routes near the sidelines or the back of the end zone. Rice knows how to get his feet down inbounds, and he can make difficult catches seem routine.

Here is every 1 on 1 rep for SMU WR Rashee Rice on Day 1 of the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/a95XADmgdC — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 1, 2023

It’s widely known that the Broncos are interested in Rice. In fact, it’s one of the worst kept secrets in the pre-draft process. There are some in the scouting community who consider Rice to be this year’s version of Jeudy or Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup, and if he was picked in the late first round I wouldn’t be surprised.

***

A.T. Perry | Wake Forest

If you’re looking for the next Tim Patrick, then perhaps A.T. Perry is an option in the draft. I’ve written about him before, so regular readers should be familiar with his game. Broncos fans should be dialed into what Perry does in the pre-draft process.

Like Patrick, Perry knows how to use his frame to box out smaller defenders. He’s a tough player who rips contested passes away from defenders, and Perry uses his long arms to catch the ball naturally away from his body. Watching him on film, it’s easy to see his basketball backround because of his field awareness. Over the last two years, Perry has a whopping 26 receiving touchdowns. That number alone clearly shows the way he can dominate when near pay dirt because of his size, leaping ability, and long arms.

A.T. Perry has been unguardable pic.twitter.com/9zKt77jCgg — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 30, 2023

I would love if the Broncos selected Perry. We don’t know what Patrick has left in the tank after missing the entire 2022 season. Perry would get to learn behind Patrick this year, and he could be a great target for the future when guys like Sutton and Patrick are no longer on the roster. Perry is currently considered a fourth- or fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

***

Trey Palmer | Nebraska

Speed is the name of the game for Nebraska WR Trey Palmer. He could be everything that K.J. Hamler could have been but has not been for the Broncos. Palmer was originally a receiver for LSU, but when he transferred to Nebraska his game exploded onto the college football scene. In addition to speed as a receiver, Palmer also excelled as a return man in college and could do the same in the pros.

I like his versatility to attack all three levels of the field. He’s got the quickness for underneath routes, and Palmer does a good job of beating angles that defenders try to take. Palmer can also take the top off the defense, and he displays good run-after-the-catch ability. The Cornhuskers lined him up outside and in the slot. Palmer was also relied upon for sweeps and end-arounds as a receiver or from the backfield. Simply put, he’s a speedy weapon who could be an interesting chess piece for the Broncos’ offense.

Nebraska WR Trey Palmer was fastest offensive player in Mobile this year at 21.15 mph per @ZebraTechnology. Not surprising considering he ran 10.4 100m in HS. Checkout crazy instant gear off this hesitation double-move.💨 Possible sub-4.3 at Combine.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/LqQSCJlTym — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 17, 2023

Most in the scouting community I talk to consider Palmer a Day 3 pick, and there’s a chance he could fall to the seventh round of the draft. With the depth of this wide receiver class, there is tlaent that is going to be pushed down the board. Some in the scouting community compare Palmer’s game to Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett – and we see how QB Russell Wilson worked well with that kind of playmaker.

***

