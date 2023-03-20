Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
NUGGETS

Zeke Nnaji finally returns to Nuggets lineup, reveals injury

Mar 20, 2023, 12:15 PM | Updated: 12:24 pm
Zeke Nnaji...
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

It was only 11 minutes of action in a late regular-season win against a cross-conference foe but something sneaky big happened in the Denver Nuggets game on Sunday.

Zeke Nnaji returned to the floor after missing over a month of action. His meager four points and five rebounds doesn’t tell the full story of how important the backup big is for the Nuggets or why he just disappeared for so long in the first place.

Nnaji is in his third season out of Arizona and sometime this winter he became the primary backup center. He’s been better in this role than anyone in the Nikola Jokic era outside of Mason Plumlee. Nnaji is likely the reason the Nuggets didn’t reacquire Plumlee ahead of the NBA trade deadline, instead, he was dealt to the rival Clippers.

Like Plumlee, Nnaji is a really solid defender with good athleticism and length. While Plumlee’s playmaking is awesome, Nnaji is a lot younger, can get out on the perimeter and motor and most importantly shoot from deep.

So why did the Nuggets splurge with some second-rounders for a backup center ahead of the deadline anyway? Well, they likely knew Nnaji was about to miss some time, making the deal on Feb. 9, just four days after Nnaji’s last played game for some time. Denver also probably wanted to see their bench with a different-looking center, a lumbering inside-out offensive-focused player in Thomas Bryant. So far Bryant has not worked out well for the Nuggets and they’ve gone back to experimenting.

Michael Malone was finally able to drop the mad scientist act over the weekend when Nnaji returned against Brooklyn. Nnaji told Mike Singer of the Denver Post that his shoulder was dislodged and a chip in cartilage was sticking into the joint causing a lot of pain. The big man is finally over those issues and went straight back to displaying what he does to make the Nuggets bench playable: stops and transition scores.

Nnaji’s not a cure-all to the Nuggets issues but he’s likely their best option to hold down the paint when Jokic takes a breather. He has the best net rating among the several options so getting him back with another 10 games to ramp up is a terrific batch of good fortune. He’ll allow for the Nuggets to more easily get Jokic off his feet and let the hurt Aaron Gordon get some rest before the playoffs begin in about a month. The time will also allow Nnaji to get some reps with the bench, which is completely different from the last time he played when you factor in Bones Hyland was still on the team.

Malone and the Nuggets have now have had it cleared up over the season’s first 72 games that their bench looks best with Christian Braun, Vlatko Cančar and Nnaji playing, joined by some starters. Those four plus Bruce Brown are most likely to make up the nine-man playoffs rotation the Nuggets will use.

***

Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr....
DMac

Nuggets get a much-needed win, but haven’t found their groove just yet

Denver has a 4.0-game lead in the West with just 10 games to play, but they're still sputtering to find their rhythm on both ends of the court
2 days ago
Nikola Jokic...
Jake Shapiro

Nuggets clinch division and snap losing streak in comeback road win

The Denver Nuggets snapped a season-worst four-game losing streak and clinched their division crown in a 119-100 victory on Thursday
5 days ago
Nikola Jokic Joel Embiid...
Will Petersen

Out of nowhere, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic no longer the NBA MVP favorite

While Denver stills holds a comfortable lead for the No. 1 seed in the West, the oddsmakers appear to be holding the team's slump against Jokic
5 days ago
Jamal Murray...
Jake Shapiro

Injuries affecting Nuggets way more than you think during this skid

The Nuggets are scuffling and injuries may be playing a bigger role than is being talked about, but are they the main reason for the struggle
6 days ago
Michael Malone...
James Merilatt

Michael Malone is coaching for his job in the next four road games

The Nuggets can't afford to squander the best chance the franchise has ever had to win a championship, so their head coach is on the hot seat
6 days ago
Jamal Murray...
DMac

Denver Nuggets season teetering on the edge as they drop fourth straight

A week ago, the Nuggets had their sights set on home-court advantage throughout the playoffs; now, they look like a team careening off course
7 days ago
Zeke Nnaji finally returns to Nuggets lineup, reveals injury