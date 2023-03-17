Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
NUGGETS

Nuggets clinch division and snap losing streak in comeback road win

Mar 16, 2023, 7:29 PM
Nikola Jokic...
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

It may have taken a comeback win against the NBA’s worst team but the Denver Nuggets snapped a season-worst four-game losing streak and clinched their division crown in a 119-100 victory on Thursday.

During the skid, the Nuggets were abysmal in four quarters, against the Detroit Pistons they outscored the home team 33-14. It took a solid second half overall, as the Nuggets erased a seven-point second-half Pistons lead.

Denver’s win came on the back of two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. He stepped up for 30 points on 18 shots with 10 boards and nine helpers. It’s the third time Joker and head coach Michael Malone have captured the Sam Jones Trophy for winning the Northwest Division, the 12th division title in franchise history. The Nuggets’ six wins of the Northwest all-time ties the Sonics/Thunder franchise for most times winning the division since it was created ahead of the 2004-05 season.

Malone got his 400th career win as an NBA head coach, taking him five attempts. And that’s the bigger story, Denver snapped only their second four-game skid of the Jamal Murray/Jokic era when the two start. The Nuggets had played poorly for about five-and-a-half games before turning it on against the Pistons. They suffered at league doormat San Antonio and twice at home over the stretch. Denver was at risk of losing to the worst team in the NBA before turning it around and showing some of the same mojo that has earned them the top spot in the west.

“We talked about getting back to our brand of basketball and it’s always gonna start with defense,” Malone said in the postgame news conference. “We played with urgency and desperation in that second half.”

As he does in March, Christian Braun turned it on and hit some clutch shots to propel the big run that flipped the scoreboard in the Nuggets favor. Former Piston Bruce Brown, who had been struggling, quietly had a decent night contributing by stuffing the stat sheet with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Fellow former Piston Kentavious Caldwell-Pope nailed four threes for the seventh time this season and for the first time in over a month. And Jamal Murray looked just okay, scoring 19 on 15 shots, a step up from his struggles of the last 10 games.

“It was great to see non-Nikola minutes go so well,” Malone said.

The Nuggets are now 47-23 with 12 games to play, including three more on this east coast road trip and Denver is now 17-17 away from Ball Arena this year. The Nuggets lead in the west once again looks insurmountable and they’re guaranteed to make the playoffs for the fifth-straight year.

***

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Joel Embiid...
Will Petersen

Out of nowhere, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic no longer the NBA MVP favorite

While Denver stills holds a comfortable lead for the No. 1 seed in the West, the oddsmakers appear to be holding the team's slump against Jokic
19 hours ago
Jamal Murray...
Jake Shapiro

Injuries affecting Nuggets way more than you think during this skid

The Nuggets are scuffling and injuries may be playing a bigger role than is being talked about, but are they the main reason for the struggle
2 days ago
Michael Malone...
James Merilatt

Michael Malone is coaching for his job in the next four road games

The Nuggets can't afford to squander the best chance the franchise has ever had to win a championship, so their head coach is on the hot seat
2 days ago
Jamal Murray...
DMac

Denver Nuggets season teetering on the edge as they drop fourth straight

A week ago, the Nuggets had their sights set on home-court advantage throughout the playoffs; now, they look like a team careening off course
3 days ago
Jeff Green...
Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hoops — March 14

Reacting to the three-game losing streak and some of the same concerns of the past raising their heads again
3 days ago
Michael Porter Jr...
DMac

Malone, MPJ voice discontent at each other as Nuggets lose third straight

Michael Malone benched Michael Porter Jr. in the second half of the Denver Nuggets 122-120 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday
5 days ago
Nuggets clinch division and snap losing streak in comeback road win