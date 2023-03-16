Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

DeShawn Williams leaves Broncos; reunites with Ejiro Evero in Carolina

Mar 15, 2023, 6:53 PM
DeShawn Williams...
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

DeShawn Williams hoped to come back to Denver. And the Broncos’ decision to retain defensive-line coach Marcus Dixon seemed to make that a possibility.

But instead, Williams will go back to his home region. Wednesday, he signed with the Carolina Panthers, putting him back together with former defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who departed for the same position on Frank Reich’s staff after the season ended.

Williams had the best season of his career last year for the Broncos. He started 15 games and logged a career-best 4.5 sacks. It was a career-changing campaign for Williams, who spent two years fighting for back-of-the-roster spots after playing three seasons (2015-17) for the Cincinnati Bengals. Williams’ path detoured to the Canadian Football League, although the Calgary Stampeders released him in 2020 without playing a game.

Immediately after that, he rejoined the Broncos during their COVID-19-impacted 2020 training camp. He stuck on the expanded practice squad a month later, then made the most of limited playing time, with two sacks and an interception. That gave him a foothold on a rotational spot with the Broncos.

After the 2022 season, Williams expressed a desire to come back.

“Oh, yeah, for sure. Not even a question. I definitely want to be back,” Williams said on Jan. 9. “Y’all have seen my growth coming in. This fanbase has opened its arms to me and my family. It’s great. I would love to be here.”

But he wouldn’t give a discount.

“I’m not going to take nothing cheap, I know that,” Williams said then. “George [Paton] gave me the opportunity to show what I could do. Whatever coach comes in, they just turn on the tape and see what nine-nine [himself] did this year.”

Williams was born and raised in upstate South Carolina, roughly two hours from Charlotte, N.C., where the Panthers play. Immediately after signing, Williams tweeted a picture from himself wearing Panthers gear while growing up.
***

Broncos

C.J. Gardner-Johnson...
Andrew Mason

Report: Broncos have interest in reuniting Sean Payton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson

In 2022, Justin Simmons tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with three other players. Now, one of those other three could be Denver-bound.
22 hours ago
Jerry Jeudy...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – March 15, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: why the Broncos are emphasizing special teams, what kind of ground game will they have with Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine, will the Broncos WR room look different in the near future, plus more! Follow […]
22 hours ago
Eric Saubert...
Will Petersen

Broncos lose a tight end who played in all 17 games to the Dolphins

Eric Saubert caught a modest 15 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown last season, but did suit up in every game with six starts
22 hours ago
Tremon Smith...
Andrew Mason

By adding Tremon Smith, Broncos offer another sign they’re serious about special teams

There are two patterns to Denver’s moves this week: Adding power up front and improving the special teams.
22 hours ago
Nathaniel Hackett, Aaron Rodgers...
Jake Shapiro

How close were Hackett’s Broncos to getting Rodgers? We just found out

It took two times of attempting the plan but as it turns out, the Broncos may have been right for trying to get Hackett and Rodgers together
22 hours ago
Jerry Jeudy...
Will Petersen

Report: Broncos want “at least a first-round pick” for WR Jerry Jeudy

It'd be odd to take a weapon like Jeudy away from QB Russell Wilson, that is unless the return is just too much to pass up
22 hours ago
DeShawn Williams leaves Broncos; reunites with Ejiro Evero in Carolina