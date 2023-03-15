Broncos lose a tight end who played in all 17 games to the Dolphins

The Denver Broncos weren’t going to be able to keep everyone.

And while fans will be focused on big names like Dre’Mont Jones (Seattle) and Dalton Risner (TBD) walking out the door, other guys will depart as well. Andrew Beck and Mike Boone are both headed to Houston. Calvin Anderson is on his way to New England.

And on Wednesday, a tight end who had some nice moments and played a lot in 2022 left town.

Dolphins are signing former Broncos TE Eric Saubert to a 1 year deal, per source. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 15, 2023

Saubert caught a modest 15 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown last season, but did play in all 17 games with six starts. That’s more than either Greg Dulcich (10 games) or Albert Okwuegbunam (8 games) suited up. To be fair to Albert O, he was inactive multiple times under Nathaniel Hackett’s incompetent regime.

Still, Saubert stepped in, and the best asset in the NFL is availability — which he was for Denver this past year. New head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton will be relying heavily on the Dulcich / Okwuegbunam combination in 2023, as will QB Russell Wilson.

The Broncos also signed a run-blocking tight end in free agency, adding Chris Manhertz from Jackonsville. He has previous playing experience with Payton in New Orleans.

For now, Broncos Country bids adieu to Saubert. He wasn’t a household name, but a guy who was at least on the field.

