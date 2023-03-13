Three players the Broncos should target when free agency begins

There is little doubt that the Broncos have a lot of holes to fill. Most teams that finish 5-12 have gaps in their roster. The problem, however, is that Denver has limited options for plugging those spots.

Thanks to the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades, the Broncos don’t have a first- or second-round pick this season. They won’t be on the clock until they have back-to-back picks early in the third round, selecting at Nos. 67 and 68.

Thus, free agency is the way they need to go. And thanks to some moves made on Friday to free up salary cap space, the Broncos have plenty of money to go shopping.

What should the Broncos do to upgrade their roster? They should start by spending big on three free agents:

Jawaan Taylor | RT | Jacksonville – Yes, the Broncos will be taking yet another swing at filling their seemingly never-ending search for a right tackle via free agency, but they don’t have much of a choice. Without a first- or second-round pick, there’s little chance that Denver can find a rookie that can start in that spot day one. Bringing back Cam Fleming is the cheap option. The 25-year-old, former second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is the expensive one; he’s projected to get a four-year deal worth $56 million. The Broncos need to solve this riddle once and for all. Signing Taylor is their best option.

Dre’Mont Jones | DE | Denver – It was a mistake to let Jones get to free agency. The Broncos should’ve re-signed him as soon as they traded Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins in the middle of last season. When they didn’t get that done, Denver should’ve used the franchise tag to ensure they don’t lose the defensive end and receiver nothing in return. The error is going to cost them. Jones is expected to attract a four-year, $68-million deal. The Broncos can’t afford to let him leave, however, as they don’t have an adequate replacement.

Bobby Wagner | ILB | Los Angeles – A year ago, there were rumors that the Broncos were interested in the former Seahawks linebacker; the Russell Wilson connection was difficult for people to ignore. Instead, Wagner signed a five-year, $50-million deal with the Rams. Despite having a very good season – recording 140 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and six sacks en route to second-team All-Pro honors – the soon-to-be 33-year-old was let go by Los Angeles. Denver should snap him up. While the Broncos got decent play from Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton in 2022, Wagner would be a huge upgrade over either player in the middle of Denver’s defense. They’ve ignored that spot since winning Super Bowl 50. It’s time to finally right that wrong.

After making these moves, the Broncos can fill their remaining needs in the draft. They can find a day-one starter at left guard in the third round. They can do the same at running back.

With these moves, Denver’s opening day starting lineup would be solid. Here’s how it would look:

Offense

QB – Russell Wilson

RB – Javonte Williams / TBD rookie

WR – Jerry Jeudy

WR – Courtland Sutton

WR – Tim Patrick

TE – Greg Dulcich

LT – Garett Bolles

LG – TBD rookie

C – Lloyd Cushenberry

RG – Quinn Meinerz

RT – Jawaan Taylor

Defense

DE – Dre’Mont Jones

NT – D.J. Jones

DE – Jonathan Harris

OLB – Randy Gregory

ILB – Bobby Wagner

ILB – Josey Jewell

OLB – Baron Browning

S – Justin Simmons

S – Caden Sterns

CB – Patrick Surtain

CB – K’Waun Williams / Damarri Mathis

Is it perfect? No, but it’s a roster that Payton can win with during his first year in Denver. It’s a lineup that can end the Broncos seven-year playoff drought.

The Broncos need to open up Greg Penner’s checkbook. And they need to spend money in the right places. If they do, they can plug a lot of wholes this offseason.

