Broncos receive no compensatory picks in 2023 NFL Draft

To no one’s surprise, the Broncos didn’t pick up any extra draft picks when the NFL announced compensatory draft picks Thursday.

The NFL doled out 37 picks among 16 teams. Leading the way were the Rams and 49ers, with four compensatory picks apiece.

Denver knew it wouldn’t be getting any comp picks because of how the picks are distributed. The NFL rewards compensatory picks based on net losses in unrestricted free agency the previous year.

Last year, the Rams lost five players, headlined by ex-Broncos edge rusher Von Miller. San Francisco saw five UFAs sign elsewhere, including two with Denver: D.J. Jones and K’Waun Williams.

The Broncos’ activity last year saw them add Jones, Williams and edge rusher Randy Gregory. Denver’s only UFA loss of note was LB Micah Kiser, who was not enough to net a pick back to the Broncos.

The compensatory calculus could come into play if the Broncos do not retain DE Dre’Mont Jones. If the Broncos see Jones depart and do not sign a comparable unrestricted free agent, the Broncos could net a third-round compensatory pick in next year’s draft.

With this year’s compensatory picks in place, the Broncos’ draft picks are as follows:

Round 3, No. 67 overall

Round 3, No. 68 overall

Round 4, No. 108 overall

Round 5, No. 139 overall

Round 6, No. 195 overall (from Pittsburgh, Malik Reed trade)

