COLLEGE

College basketball season likely ends for Colorado teams

Mar 9, 2023, 4:31 PM | Updated: 4:41 pm
Colorado, Colorado State...
Photo by Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado’s men’s college hoops season has likely came to an end on Thursday but March Madness is far from over and it’ll get a Denver feel next week.

While the tournament’s first and second rounds will get some matchups at Ball Arena, don’t expect the Colorado Buffaloes, Colorado State Rams, Air Force Falcons, Denver Pioneers or Northern Colorado Bears to be playing. All five were knocked out of their respective conference tournaments, with the Buffs and Rams each going down on Thursday.

Colorado’s 17-15 record was the best across the state but it was only good for 70th in NCAA’s NET rating tool which is the goto for the Selection Sunday committee. Colorado State finished 15-18, good for 110 in NET. While Air Force and UNC both finished under .500, the Falcons placing at 150th in NET and Bears at 235. The Pios had the worst season of the bunch, going 13-17 with a 286 rated NET.

The Buffaloes lost in the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament to UCLA, wherein Tad Boyle was ejected for the first time in his 13 years leading the herd. CU shot just 11 free throws to the Bruins 31 in the 80-69 loss.

CU is the only one in the pack that may make a non-NCAA field like the NIT. Colorado played in the NIT last season and has made a few good runs in the tournament. Boyle has said in the past that the school would not again play in a tertiary competition like the CBI.

While it was the Rams who were most recently in the big dance, it’s the Buffs who are hoping for the quickest turnaround. Colorado will welcome one of the top recruits in the country in Cody Williams to Boulder next fall.

***

