Broncos need to add pass rushers; there are good options in free agency

The Denver Broncos have two major needs they need to address this offseason. First is the offensive line, but a close second (in my humble opinion) is the need to add to the pass-rushers on the defense.

Last year, the Broncos traded away former no.5 overall pick Bradley Chubb. After the trade, their rush did not look the same. Now, with DE Dre’Mont Jones expected to move on in free agency, the need to add rushers in the front seven is greater than some realize.

The Broncos will need to create pressure in 2023, and adding more rushers is a must. They’ll have good options in the draft – even though they don’t pick until the third round. However, they don’t need to overlook the free agent options out there.

With other priorities, should the Broncos be looking at outside linebackers in free agency? Let’s take a look.

Good for You, Bud!

Cue the John Elway meme. “Good for your, bud!” is a great quote from the Broncos great, and I think the team could follow that direction this offseason with a move to reclaim a veteran who saw his career fall off track over the last couple of seasons.

Bud Dupree (TEN) – Earlier this week, the Tennessee Titans released veteran OLB Bud Dupree in a move that saves them a little over $9 million in cap space. It was just two years ago that Dupree signed a monster contract with the Titans. He did not play up to his five-year, $82.5 million contract largely because of injuries. It’s not what the Titans were expecting, but their loss may be the Broncos gain – if Dupree could regain the form he had with his first team.

Dupree is no longer the player he used to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his final year with the Steelers (2020) Dupree had 8.0 sacks. In two years with the Titans, Dupree had just 7.0 sacks. He turned 30 years old, but if Dupree was used the right way in a Vance Joseph defense, he could be productive again.

On the Upswing

Fans may not want a player they see could be washed up like Dupree. Instead, they’ll want the Broncos to get a player who has a career that is on the upswing. I’ve got a guy.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (HOU) – A fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma in the 2018 NFL Draft, Okoronkwo was a part-time player in his four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Last year, Okoronkwo signed with the Houston Texans and got the chance to further showcase his skill set in the pros. He started eight games for the Texans, setting career-best numbers in tackles (44), quarterback hits (11), and sacks (5.0).

Now, Okoronkwo is an unrestricted free agent who is looking to prove that he can be even more for his new team. He’s the type of hustle players coaches are constantly looking for. Coming out of college, I noted how Okoronkwo played with a high-football intelligence and a closing burst to the ball-carrier. Last year with the Texans, Okoronkwo posted an incredible 81.9 grade for his pass-rushing ability. He should get more than a one-year deal this offseason, and the Broncos would be wise to consider a player who is on the rise like Okoronkwo.

Saints Connection

With Joseph as the defensive coordinator, I’m constantly looking for connections from his days with the Arizona Cardinals. With Sean Payton as the head coach, it also makes sense to look for players who were with the New Orleans Saints. There is one pass-rusher Payton might want to bring to the Mile High City.

Kaden Ellis (NO) – A seventh-round pick out of Idaho in the 2019 NFL Draft, Elliss was seen as a sleeper prospect by many in the scouting community. Elliss is the son of Luther Elliss, longtime Detroit Lions defensive tackle in the 90s and former team chaplain for the Broncos. During his four seasons with the Saints, Elliss just kept getting better and better on both defense and special teams.

Last year as a starter in 11 games, Elliss only had 108 pass-rushing snaps, but he collected a whopping 8.0 sacks for the Saints. That’s why PFF graded him so highly as a rusher (75.8 grade). Elliss has great bend-and-burst when it comes to getting after the quarterback. He does a great job of closing to the passer, and Elliss has learned multiple moves and counter moves as a rusher. He’s a toolsy player who could be an incredibly solid pickup for the Broncos with the upside to be even better as a pro defender, especially in a Joseph defense that could be among the most aggressive in the league.

Other Options

Justin Hollins (GB) – I’ve always liked Hollins’ game, and I was excited when the Broncos added him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Hollins was a player who could get pressure with ease in college at Oregon, but the Broncos messed around and moved him from inside linebacker to the outside linebacker position as a rookie. He never fully developed and was waived in 2020. The Los Angeles Rams promptly picked him up, made him exclusively a rusher, and Hollins thrived as a part-time player. After getting waived late last year (even though he started five games), Hollins was picked up by the Green Bay Packers for the last month of the season. As a rotational player, I’d take a chance on Hollins again – especially with his special teams experience.

Malik Reed (PIT) – This might as well be the “bring em back” section of this article. Like Hollins, Reed was with the Broncos earlier in his career. In fact, Reed was seen as an undrafted gem when the Broncos picked him up as a priority free agent out of Nevada in 2019. He started 34 games for the Broncos over three seasons, leading the team in sacks (8.0) in 2020. Last summer, the Broncos traded Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While in Pittsburgh, Reed started a couple of games but played better when asked to defend the run. Perhaps a return to Denver would bring the best out of Reed as a rusher again.

Kamu Grugier-Hill (ARZ) – How about someone who was not a former Broncos player? Grugier-Hill asked for his release from the Houston Texans in 2022, and he was picked up by Joseph’s Cardinals where he mostly played on special teams. Grugier-Hill did bounce around the league for the past few seasons after spending four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-2019). With the Texans over two seasons, Grugier-Hill started 20 games. As a rusher, Grugier-Hill has experience but his value for the Broncos would be as a rotational player and on special teams. Plus, he’d have the knowledge of working under Joseph for part of the 2022 season.

