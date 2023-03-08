One year ago, Zach Bye delivered the Russell Wilson trade breaking news

Oh, how much can change in one year.

It was 365 days ago today that Broncos Country was elated. The team finally, for the first time since Peyton Manning retired, had a quarterback. Or so we thought.

Mere hours after Aaron Rodgers and the Packers worked out their differences, Denver GM George Paton traded for Seattle QB Russell Wilson. He gave up three players and five draft picks, while getting Wilson and one draft selection back. No one around town, in that moment, seemed to care. It was Russell Wilson!

That included our own Zach Bye on 104.3 The Fan who delivered the breaking news to the fans. It’s an epic moment from Zach, only tainted by the fact Wilson was so bad for the Broncos in 2022.

One year ago today… “…March 8th should be a day that goes down in all time Denver Broncos history.” How did u feel one year ago today and how do u feel 365 days later? pic.twitter.com/HG3MI8IDN4 — Zach Bye (@byesline) March 8, 2023

“We have breaking Broncos news, right now! This day is not gonna finish the way that it started,” Bye said.

That, of course, was in reference to our annoyance from Rodgers going back to the Packers earlier that morning. Bye went on to cite a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, before delivering his iconic “this is not a drill!” line.

“Tuesday, March 8, should be a day that goes down in all-time Denver Broncos history,” Bye said.

Well, it will go down in Broncos history, but likely not for the right reasons. Not only did the trade decimate Denver’s draft capital, but Paton doubled-down by giving Wilson a near quarter-billion dollar contract extension before he even played a down.

The former Super Bowl winning QB had his worst year as a pro, throwing just 16 touchdowns to go along with 11 interceptions. Four of those TDs came in the final two contests after the Broncos fired the anemic Nathaniel Hackett. Denver averaged just 16.9 points per game, the worst mark in the NFL.

So, here we are, one year later. Sean Payton’s the new head coach in charge, and Wilson has one more chance to salvage his Broncos’ career and reputation around the league.

Oh, how much changes in just one trip around the sun.

