Here’s why the Broncos shouldn’t even sign a backup quarterback

Recently, the backup quarterback debate has surfaced in Denver, a conversation that is a goto topic in every bar and sports talk show in America.

“Ok, we got this guy…but…what about that guy.”

“Well, I don’t know about that guy, but what about this guy?”

“What? This guy stinks! That guy is way better!”

And so, the conversation goes season after season.

There’s no doubt, I have been part of this particular rigamarole dozens of times. It’s exhausting and I can’t blame fans for being equally intrigued and bored by the topic.

So, let’s cut to the quick when it comes to Russell Wilson and the Broncos for the 2023 season. What’s important to know is the Broncos are actually in decent shape when it comes to the salary cap. Wilson’s cap number for 2023 is $22 million, which is reasonable, there are 10 other quarterbacks in the league with a steeper cap hit. Wilson’s number goes to $35.4 million in 2024 and a staggering $55.4 million in 2025. This means if you were gonna go big on other positions, this is the year to do it.

In addition, according to Matthew Berry and his gossip mill from the combine last week in Indianapolis, this season is a one-year tryout for Wilson far as head coach Sean Payton is concerned.

“Speaking of big-name QBs coming off down years, more than one person mentioned to me that Russell Wilson is basically a one-year audition,” Berry wrote. “There’s no way Denver can cut him this year, but next year, while the dead cap hit would certainly be bad, it could be spread out over two years and wouldn’t be franchise crippling.”

Last year on the Colin Cowherd Show, Payton spoke about future quarterbacks and specifically USC superstar Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

“I think he’s a generational player,” Payton said. “At some point, especially with the relationship our league has in gaming now, we’re going to move to a lottery system in the NFL. This is a player that possibly does that.”

Payton is absolutely correct in thinking that tanking should be dissuaded and could be more adjusted to the NBA’s lottery system. Whether this happens or not in the next year or two is questionable, but it’s becoming clearer where Payton stands.

It’s ride or die with Wilson.

At first glance, it would seem to make sense for Wilson to compete. You know, the high tide raises all boats cliche sort of motivation would make Russ a better player. Iron sharpens iron and whatnot.

When you think about it, challenging Wilson doesn’t make sense.

Taking things away from Wilson really doesn’t make sense.

What matters is getting Wilson into better shape, keeping a consistent line of communication going, and surrounding him with the best players possible. Spending any significant money on somebody who may be better than Wilson is just a waste. In addition, making his teammates question if he’s the best option is also a detriment. While we would like to think this season isn’t all hinging on a mid 30’s short quarterback on the possible decline, the hard truth is there’s no way out of this situation.

If the Broncos brought in Gardner Minshew, Baker Mayfield, Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton all the team would get is confusion. It’s not worth it if any of those players are better than Wilson because none of them would be the future either.

It’s time to sink or swim with Russ.

Wilson got the coach he wanted, though it’s unclear if Payton got the quarterback he wanted. No, back up will bring relief because if Wilson doesn’t work out, the team is better off sinking to the bottom than rising to the middle.

The Broncos are all in with Russ—the rest just doesn’t matter.

***

