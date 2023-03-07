Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Franchise-tag deadline passes with no tag or deal yet for Dre’Mont Jones

Mar 7, 2023, 2:20 PM
Dre'Mont Jones...
(Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

And now, the Broncos have five days to figure things out with Dre’Mont Jones or risk losing him.

The 2 p.m. MST deadline passed Tuesday without the Broncos using the franchise tag on their leading sacker.

Last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager George Paton said that he had spoken with Jones’ agent, Kyle McCarthy. Paton described the talks as “very positive.” He also categorized Jones as “one of our core players.”

However, being a “core player” hasn’t always meant a deal. Paton used the same description for edge rusher Bradley Chubb just a week before the Broncos dealt him to the Miami Dolphins last year.

In the wake of that trade — and with no midseason extension coming, unlike with Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton one year earlier — Jones was matter-of-fact about his future with the Broncos.

When asked in November whether he wanted to remain with the Broncos long-term, Jones replied, “I’m here right now.”

Immediately after the season, Jones remained non-committal, saying in the locker room after the season finale, “I’m looking forward to March.”

Well, March is here, and unless the Broncos can get a deal done with him by the time the legal-tampering period starts Monday, Jones will get his chance on the open market. And as one of just seven interior defensive linemen with at least 5 sacks in each of the last three seasons, Jones would draw substantial interest on the market.

Further, with 22 sacks since making his debut in 2019, Jones has more sacks than any other Bronco in that span. The second-place player, Malik Reed, had 15 sacks from 2019-21 before Denver traded him to Pittsburgh last preseason.

***

Broncos

Lil’Jordan Humphrey...
Andrew Mason

Sean Payton reunites with ex-Saints wide receiver in Denver

Sean Payton got one of his old receivers to join him with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. But no, it’s not Michael Thomas.
16 hours ago
Brett Rypien and Russell Wilson...
DMac

Here’s why the Broncos shouldn’t even sign a backup quarterback

The Denver Broncos are all in with Russell Wilson—the rest just doesn't matter
16 hours ago
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a 30-6 win over the D...
Cecil Lammey

If Dre’Mont Jones bolts town, what options do the Broncos have at DE?

With their best defensive end about to test free agency, Denver could be looking to fill a gaping hole in the trenches, but there are options
16 hours ago
Dre'Mont Jones...
Andrew Mason

On franchise-tag deadline day, Broncos face decision on Dre’Mont Jones

The franchise-tag deadline is at 2 p.m. MST on Tuesday, and Dre'Mont Jones remains unsigned.
16 hours ago
Eric Kendricks...
Andrew Mason

Could Eric Kendricks make sense for the Broncos in free agency?

Minnesota released Eric Kendricks on Monday. Could the Broncos bring him aboard? And who else is out there in a deep free-agent ILB class?
2 days ago
Sean Payton...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – March 6th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: the biggest takeaways from the 2023 NFL Combine, surprise positions the Broncos will be looking at in the draft, are their Saints players the Broncos should be considering in trades or free agency, plus more! […]
2 days ago
Franchise-tag deadline passes with no tag or deal yet for Dre’Mont Jones