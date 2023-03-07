If Dre’Mont Jones bolts town, what options do the Broncos have at DE?

The Denver Broncos may or may not need defensive end help in free agency. As of this writing, they don’t really need to address the position with a veteran. However, that could change quickly depending on the status of one player.

The future of Dre’Mont Jones is up in the air. The Broncos did not franchise tag Jones, but they have yet to work out a long-term deal for him. Time is running out before other teams will have a chance to offer Jones a contract if/when he hits the open market. Depending on what happens with Jones will determine what the Broncos do at the position in free agency. They also must decide on Deshawn Williams, but Jones is clearly the priority for the Broncos at the position.

The Broncos may need help on the outside of the defensive line. As we get closer to free agency, more talent at the position becomes available.

With other priorities, should the Broncos be looking at defensive ends in free agency? Let’s take a look.

***

Champions Pedigree

There’s something to be said about players who have won championships at the pro level. New Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph needs to be looking for talented players who know how to win.

There is a player from the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs who now is available. If Jones leaves in free agency, the Broncos should certainly be in the market for his services.

Frank Clark (KC) – On Monday, it was revealed that the Chiefs would be moving on from veteran DE Frank Clark. They wanted to re-work his deal, but instead the two sides could not come to an agreement and now Clark is on the open market. The Chiefs are saving $21 million with this move, but it does sting for them. What’s bad for the Chiefs could be good for the Broncos. Clark is going to be 30-years old this season, but he’s showing few signs of slowing down.

In 2022, Clark started 15 games for the Chiefs. He played around 700 snaps, most of them on passing downs as teams tried to play catchup with the Chiefs offense. Clark took advantage, racking up 45 total pressures and 6.0 sacks. He might be costly compared to other players available, but Clark’s price could be worth it – especially with his championship pedigree.

***

Fresh Start

As Mark Schelerth often says, potential is a dirty, filthy word. Many players come into this league with potential, but that’s a word that means little to nothing at the pro level.

To get to the NFL, you must have physical talent. However, it takes more than just physical talent to make plays in this league. A prospect has to stay healthy, adapt his pro coaching, and then produce when called upon. Some players don’t do that, and those players are seen in the scouting community as needing a fresh start – especially if they were first-round picks.

Marcus Davenport (NO) – There is no doubt that New Orleans Saints’ DE Marcus Davenport has a ton of upside and potential – but he’s rarely played up to those expectations. The Saints moved up in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, and some thought it would be for QB Lamar Jackson. Instead, it was a move to secure Davenport coming out of UTSA. Taking him was considered a bold move at no.14 overall, and it was thought Davenport would develop into one of the best pass-rushers in the league.

That didn’t happen.

Instead, Davenport has started about half the games (32-of-63) he’s been available to play in with New Orleans. He’s never played a full season in the NFL, and Davenport has just 18 starts over the last two seasons for the Saints. In 2022, Davenport did grade out highly as a pass-rusher by generating 34 pressures on less than 300 pass-rushing snaps. He also graded out higher-than-expected against the run. He’s an injury risk, and Davenport is one of the most controversial picks in Saints’ history. A fresh start would do him some good, and perhaps that could come with Sean Payton in Denver.

***

Undrafted Success Story

Talent can come from anywhere in the NFL. A player doesn’t have to be a first-round pick to have an immediate impact for his pro team. That’s why I love the story of late-round picks or undrafted players who outperform expectations. The entire league is set up against them, as teams try to prove they’re correct with their draft picks, so UDFAs are constantly having to prove themselves.

Poona Ford (SEA) – Ford was an undrafted success story for the Seattle Seahawks since joining the team as a priority free agent in 2018. He’s listed as a DE on Spotrac, but Ford can play outisde or inside at defensive tackle. If there was one word to describe Ford, I believe that word would be consistent. He’s constantly available to start, and Ford will give his team a few sacks each year while snaring around 40 tackles in a season.

The Broncos need more help than some think on the defensive line. Ford is the type of player who brings consistency and a strong work ethic to the field. He grades out better on passing downs, but Ford can capably play against the run. His price tag should be modest, so the Broncos might show interest.

***

Other Options

Samson Ebukam (SF) – Even if the Broncos keep Jones, they could add more talent to the defensive end position with rotational players. Ebukam is known for creating pressure from the edge on a part-time basis. Last year, Ebukam played mostly on passing downs (362 snaps) and generated 43 pressures while collecting 5.0 sacks. A favorite of former Broncos DC Wade Phillips (who coached Ebukam with the Los Angeles Rams), Ebukam would fit right in with Joseph’s defense.

Jarran Reed (GB) – Another rotational pass-rusher the Broncos could be interested in is Jarran Reed from the Green Bay Packers. Reed was seen as a value pick when he fell to no.49 overall in the 2016 NFL draft. He spent five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, with his performance peaking in his third season when he registered 10.5 sacks. It’s been all downhill for Reed since the 2018 season, but he could still generate pressure on limited snaps. Reed is versatile and can play both defensive tackle and defensive end in the pros. That versatility combined with what should be a good price tag (affordable) means Reed could be on the Broncos’ radar.

Soloman Thomas (NYJ) – A former No. 3 overall pick is supposed to be more than a part-time player. That’s what Solomon Thomas has been with a few teams in his NFL career. The San Francisco 49ers selected him with a top-5 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he’s been a disappointing player when asked to be more than a rotational player. Injuries and inconsistencies have plagued his game in the NFL. Thomas was with the Jets in 2022 after spending the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s unlikely to ever be what the 49ers thought he would be coming out of Stanford, but Thomas is a veteran who can create pressure from the outside playing about half the snaps on defense – if healthy.

***

