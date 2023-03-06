Close
BRONCOS

Should the Broncos call the Titans about star running back Derrick Henry?

Mar 6, 2023, 2:07 PM
K'Waun Williams...
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos clearly have a need at running back this offseason.

While GM George Paton delivered good news on the health of Javonte Williams at the NFL Combine, it’s still hard to believe he’ll be ready to go from the jump in 2023. Williams tore his knee up against the Raiders in Week 4 last year, so it’d be a remarkable recovery.

Regardless, with Chase Edmonds likely to be a salary cap casualty, the Broncos will have very little depth on their roster at running back. Bringing back Latavius Murray remains a possibility, especially given his New Orleans connections with head coach Sean Payton, but what about a bigger fish?

We know it won’t be Josh Jacobs, after the Raiders plan to franchise tag him. But a new name entered the conversation on Monday, when national NFL reporter Mike Silver wrote that the Titans were shopping star running back Derrick Henry at the combine.

Henry’s due to make $10.5 million in 2023, so it’s a big number, but not completely outrageous. The Broncos can save $6 million alone by simply cutting Edmonds. So, should Denver get involved in the conversation?

The simple answer is yes, because Henry’s such a monster on the football field. He’s rushed for at least 1,500 yards in three of the last four seasons and has scored at least 10 touchdowns each of the last five years. He went for more than 2,000 yards in 2020 on the ground and scored 17 TDs. There’s no question he’s been the best back in the NFL during his time in the league.

The problem isn’t necessarily the contract, it’s what do the Titans want in return? The Broncos don’t have a first or second-round draft pick thanks to the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades. Would a third-rounder be enough? Or would Tennessee want more? Considering Denver is already very low on draft picks, Paton would have to be careful.

Still, Tennessee moved A.J. Brown last offseason and appears willing to do the same with another superstar this year. The Broncos would be crazy not to call, even if the Titans hang up on them due to the lack of draft selections.

