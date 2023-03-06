Did this year’s Josh Allen emerge from the 2023 Scouting Combine?

The NFL Scouting Combine wraps up on Monday. The event weighs heavily in the pre-draft process for the medical checks and the team interviews. The made-for-television workouts are fun to watch, but the results can be overblown.

I like it when the combine is over. The “underwear Olympics” are done, and it’s time to move into the season of Pro Days. We’re getting closer to the draft, and teams are gearing up for free agency to further finalize their draft boards.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Combine Star with Film to Back it Up

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is one of my favorite players in this draft class. He’s arguably the best quarterback in this draft class, and we might see four quarterbacks go off the board in the top-10 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud has all the makings of a franchise quarterback, and he proved why and then some at the NFL Combine.

He’s always been what I call a “clean” passer. On film, Stroud’s release is effortless, and he does a great job of leading his receivers down the field. Now, he did throw to a lot of wide-open receivers, but the passes were on the money. A “clean” passer like Stroud is one with a good motion, but first and foremost he must have great footwork.

The most important physical attribute for a quarterback are his feet, and Stroud has a fantastic base to build on.

It’s no surprise at the combine that Stroud’s passes were on the money and hit his receivers in stride. I like the combine, and I appreciate the part it plays in the pre-draft process. However, film is the most important key for a player coming into the league. A great combine workout can only go so far. Stroud has both.

CJ Stroud is having one of the best throwing sessions I’ve seen at the Combine. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 4, 2023

We’ll see if Stroud’s workout at the combine is enough to put him over Alabama QB Bryce Young who chose not to work out for scouts in Indy. I’ve got Young as my no.1 passer, but the grades are incredibly close and I understand if some hold Young’s size against him (perhaps a greater injury risk). Either way, the league could continue to be in good hands with guys like Stroud coming into the NFL.

***

What Was Missed?

Speaking of outstanding workouts at the combine, Florida QB Anthony Richardson was trending over the weekend with his performance. Richardson tested off the charts, setting explosive records for the quarterback position in the vertical leap and the broad jump. Everyone expected his testing numbers to be great, but Richardson did so much at the combine it has the buzz about him at a crescendo.

So, what was missed? Richardson’s film does not have the consistency that others like Stroud and Young in this class. While they were both filling the stat sheet with numbers and wins, Richardson struggled at times as the starter for the Gators. Before the 2022 season, Richardson had only attempted 66 passes. His lone season of starting was inconsistent, so any team that drafts him will have to put time into developing him.

The dirty secret in the NFL is that it’s all about “fit” and Richardson needs to find the right spot in order to play up to his potential in the pros. He’s got the highest upside of any passer in this class, but if he doesn’t get developed properly then his story might be “what might have been” instead of the championships that could be in his future.

NFL Executive: Anthony Richardson is a "blend of Josh Allen, Cam Newton and Justin Fields." His interviews have been impressive according to @JFowlerESPN Richardson is expected to be a top-12 pick in the 2023 Draft. pic.twitter.com/23HWeAj1MI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2023

There are some speculating if Richardson could be the No. 1 overall pick. Still others are speculating if Richardson can be this year’s version of Josh Allen. Like Allen, Richardson did not post the best numbers in college. However, as Allen and others have shown the pro game is much different and Richardson has all the tools to be a franchise quarterback.

***

‘Meh’ Numbers NBD

Not everyone had a great performance at the NFL combine. Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer may be the best player at his position in this draft class. First, it’s a great tight end class in 2023 so that says a lot about Mayer. Second, he’s not the receiving weapon that some may be seeking. This is why his combine results may be a bit underwhelming to the casual viewer.

Mayer’s results should have been expected based on his film. He’s never shown the uber-athletic skill of receiving weapons like Darren Waller or Evan Engram. Instead, Mayer reminds some in the scouting community of Jason WItten. He’s more of your classic “Y” tight end who can be an in-line threat. Mayer is not an “F” tight end who can play as a super-sized receiver. That’s why his combine results (4.70-second 40, 32 1/2-inch vertical, 9-foot-10 broad jump) should have been anticipated even though those numbers pale in comparison to what others in his class did (see Georgia TE Darnell Washington).

There’s always the Fighting Irish pro day where Mayer can show an improvement on his numbers from the combine. He doesn’t need to have a massive improvement on his explosive testing numbers, but even a slight improvement will look good. This is why combine drills are overrated. If a top prospect posts pedestrian numbers at the combine, then the scouting world will take the better numbers he posts at his pro day. I anticipate Mayer will do just that, and his draft stock will be just fine even though he’s seen as a “faller” after the combine.

Everyone is overthinking it with Michael Mayer. Here are some notable similar 40 times to the guy who looks “slow” Kelce: 4.61

Witten: 4.65

Andrews: 4.67

Gronkowski: 4:68

Hockenson: 4.70

Olsen: 4.73 Follow the tape. Don’t overlook a great talent because of testing numbers… pic.twitter.com/0I6a9JU1vM — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 5, 2023

In addition to his pro day, Mayer always has his tape to point to. The film Mayer put out there is impressive as a blocker and a receiver. Mayer is a fantastic blocker, and he led this draft class in targets 10 yards or more down the field. Yes, his combine numbers were lower than others but Mayer is a great player, likely the first tight end off the board, and he’s regarded as a safe prospect in the first round.

***

Not What it Used to Be

The Marvel Cinematic Universe held our collective attention for about 10 years. Starting in 2008 with the first Iron Man movie, the MCU took us on a journey unlike any other as they told the “Infinity Saga” over the first three phases of their shared superhero universe. The last two Avengers movies “Endgame” and “Infinity War” were some of the best movies in the genre’s history, and they are two of only six movies that have grossed over $2 billion.

To be kind, things aren’t what they used to be in the MCU. Avengers: Endgame came out in 2019, and it was the end of Phase 3 for Marvel Studios. The Infinity Saga has wrapped up, and the MCU has shifted into the “Multiverse Saga” beginning with Phase 4. In addition to eight theatrical releases, Phase 4 also included an array of streaming shows on Disney+. The streaming shows have been hit-or-miss as Marvel has been managing through superhero fatigue. The movies have been popular, but they are no longer the huge events they used to be. You can blame the moviegoing experience post-Covid, or you can blame the product.

Phase 5 began this year with the release of the latest Antman movie, but the results continue to disappoint compared to what MCU movies used to do at the box office. There are two more movies this year (Guardians of the Galaxy 3, The Marvels) and neither look to be the smash blockbusters of the past. It’s not until Phase 6 kicks off with Deadpool 3 (2024 release date TBD) do we see a movie that the masses are really looking forward to. I love comic books, and I appreciate comic book movies, so I’m hoping the MCU can recapture the magic they once had on the big screen.

Which of the last 9 MCU movies are the most re-watchable? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/S6GxMmseBR — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) March 5, 2023

Which of the latest MCU movies are the most rewatchable? Hit me up on social networking and let me know!

***

Follow @CecilLammey