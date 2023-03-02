If the Broncos want to upgrade d-line, the options are limited in free agency

The Denver Broncos have a ton of areas for improvement on the roster. However, defensive tackle is not one of their most important spots to upgrade.

D.J. Jones was a big free agent addition last year, and he was one of the best players on the team in 2022. He’s the type of player who can be disruptive in the middle of the line, and Jones is a force to be reckoned with. Behind Jones, Mike Purcell continues his strong play as an early-down run-stuffer and second-year pro Eyioma Uwazurike is a developmental player with the upside to be a rotational player.

The Broncos seem to be set in the middle of the defensive line. There is some talent available, but the Broncos may be focused on improving other positions.

With other priorities, should the Broncos be looking at defensive tackles in free agency? Let’s take a look.

Yeah, I Wish

If the Broncos needed a big-time defensive tackle, there is one player out there who is expected to depart. I imagine this guy will get a top-of-the-market price on the open market, so he’s leaving his current team but is unlikely to be bound for Denver.

Too bad the Broncos didn’t draft him in 2016. I watched him during the week of practice for the East-West Shrine Game that year and came away impressed. Instead of drafting a perennial Pro Bowl player, the Broncos chose to select DT Adam Gotsis instead (whoops).

Javon Hargrave (PHI) – The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Hargrave in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he was a good player they could no longer afford when his rookie contract was up. As a free agent in 2020, Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles. He was set to help the interior of the defensive line alongside players like Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson. Hargrave more than played up to that contract, and last year his 11.0 sacks ranked top-five at the position. There are rumblings a team like the Chicago Bears could pay Hargrave near the $20 million mark annually with a new contract.

Pick Him Up!

Okay, so Hargrave is a pipe dream for the Broncos. Instead of going for a top-tier free agent in the defensive tackle market, the Broncos should focus on a reserve player with special teams ability.

Good thing I’ve got a guy. Well, the 49ers have a guy, who I think the Broncos should have real interest in.

Hassan Ridgeway (SF) – A fourth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ridgeway has bounced around to a few different teams in the NFL. Injuries limited him to just 19 games between 2017-20, but in 2021 he was able to play a full season for the Eagles. That prompted the 49ers to pick him up in free agency on a one-year contract. The injury bug bit him again last season, but Ridgeway was able to play a reserve role in 12 games. It looks like Ridgeway will pick up another one-year deal this offseason, and perhaps the Broncos would want to add him for a good price.

I Can Fix It

The Broncos hired Vance Joseph as their defensive coordinator, so it might make sense to add a player that worked with Joseph during his time in the desert. Looking at what the Arizona Cardinals did under Joseph’s guidance, there were some signs from this next player.

Joseph is taking over a defense with a ton of talent, but bringing in someone familiar with his scheme might be helpful.

Trysten Hill (ARZ) – Last season, Hill played on two teams. He wound up in Arizona on Joseph’s defense, but he began the year on the Dallas Cowboys’ roster. The Cowboys selected Hill in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he was a bust for them. They cut their ties and moved on, but the Cardinals gave Hill a chance. He was certainly overdrafted, but Hill has flashed enough as a pass-rusher to warrant another chance – on a cheap deal – with a new team.

Other Options

Justin Ellis (NYG) – If the Broncos want a veteran presence in the room, they don’t get much more experienced than Ellis. He was available for every game in the last two seasons (Ravens, Giants) and can get some interior push. Ellis is not the same player he used to be, and one has to wonder if retirement is on his mind.

Andrew Billings (LV) – Here’s a player who has bounced around the league and gone through the career near-death experience multiple times. Billings opted out of the 2020 season, and when he finally found a home with the Raiders in 2022 he posted career-best numbers. His 39 tackles last year were the best he’s done in the league, and Billings graded as an above-average player even though he’s a rotational player. Billings may not be a household name, but he could be a solid addition to the Broncos’ roster.

Jaleel Johnson (ATL) – It’s like the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, and Atlanta Falcons have been fighting over Johnson during the last two seasons. He’s bounced on-and-off both rosters during that time, and the funny thing is that he’s more potential than production. Johnson is known for being a big-bodied run-stuffer, but he grades poorly in run defense. Broncos head coach Sean Payton knowns Johnson because he was briefly on the Saints’ roster in 2021. It’s doubtful, but perhaps the Broncos want to see if they can tap into that potential with Johnson as a rotational player.

