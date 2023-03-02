If the Broncos want to keep Dre’Mont Jones, it’s going to be expensive

George Paton called him a “core player” earlier this week. And the Broncos general manager has always preached that he wants to draft and develop, rewarding just those types of guys with second and third contracts.

Well, it’s time to put that plan to the test. This offseason, Dre’Mont Jones is a free agent. And Denver’s third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is going to be expensive to retain.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the defensive lineman is going to demand a big contract. On the open market, Jones will be in high demand.

Sources: Dre’Mont Jones plans to test the FA market and could command a contract in the $60-70M range. One of the NFL’s premier DL and only 26, Jones comes off a career-year: 6.5 sacks, 10 QB hits, 9 TFLs and 1 FF in 13 games. #Broncos want to keep him, but will have to pay. pic.twitter.com/hwotmccpJm — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 1, 2023

Assuming that’s a four- or five-year contract, Jones would earn somewhere between $12 to $17 million per season. That’s a hefty number, but is the going rate.

If the Broncos were to franchise tag Jones, which they still can, his salary for 2023 would be somewhere between $18-20 million. So even in year one, it’s a good value. Over time, it’d become an even better value, assuming Jones stays healthy and continues to produce.

What will Paton do? Will he retain a “core player?” The next week or two will provide the answer.

