BRONCOS

Denver Broncos hire 28-year-old former Buff to coach Russell Wilson, QBs

Feb 23, 2023, 3:27 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm
Davis Webb...
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Sean Payton is adding to his All-Star staff with the Denver Broncos, hiring a 28-year-old backup quarterback with no coaching experience to be the team’s new quarterbacks coach, according to ESPN’s and 104.3 The Fan contributor Adam Schefter.

Former New York Giants, Jets and Buffalo Bills quarterback Davis Webb will be tasked with leading Russell Wilson and the rest of the Broncos quarterbacks. Webb was asked about transitioning into that role last offseason by the Bills before taking a backup job to Daniel Jones.

Webb went 23-of-40 for 168 yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ Week 18 loss to the Eagles. The lone start of his season also featured the tall quarterback running six times for 41 yards and a touchdown while playing in place of Jones, who was resting ahead of the postseason.

Webb only played in one other game in his NFL career, coming in 2021. Originally selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of California, Webb had a really solid college career. Webb played three seasons at Kliff Kingsbury Texas Tech before losing his starting job to Patrick Mahomes. Then he transferred to Colorado. Before he played a game for the Buffaloes Webb wound up at California, where he threw for 37 touchdowns under Sonny Dykes.

What does Webb, a 6-5 relative youngster who has started one game have to offer former Super Bowl champions Payton and Wilson? We’ll just have to find out.

The Broncos still have not hired an offensive coordinator, they did hire former head coach Vance Joseph on Thursday to lead the defense.

***

