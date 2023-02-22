The Nuggets should have only one response to getting slighted by the NBA

In the cinematic classic “Major League,” the manager, Lou Brown (Man, would he be a great skipper for the Rockies? That’s a column for another day), informs his team of the bad news. The team’s mean owner, Mrs. Phelps, is trying to lose so she can justify moving the team. And if they fail to fail, they’ll be replaced by players who will.

In the stunned silence of the clubhouse, the inspirational leader, Jake Taylor, stands up and says the words that still sends goosebumps down my spine. “I guess there’s only one thing left to do… win the whole (bleeping) thing.”

Beautiful.

Turns out we have a real life “Major League” scenario playing out right here in Colorado. Instead of Mrs. Phelps, it’s the NBA. The league and its players made it crystal clear during All-Star Weekend that it has zero use for the best in the west, the Denver Nuggets.

From Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter, Jr. being ignored for the three-point contest to Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon being snubbed for the All-Star Game, it’s obvious the Nuggets just don’t register on the league’s radar.

Then, there was the case of Nikola Jokic. Banners hung around Salt Lake City featuring All-Stars did not include the back-to-back Most Valuable Player.

Then, there was the beyond lame picking of the ASG starters, playground style. Whether Jokic was honest in thinking he was the last guy standing or he made a beeline for LeBron James so as not to be the last guy picked doesn’t matter. What does matter is the two-time – soon to be three-time – MVP was made to look like the poor souls in elementary school waiting to be picked for the kickball game. Jokic doesn’t deserve that.

That’s the bad news. The good news is this gives the Nuggets a “Major League”-type chip on their shoulder. Just like the make believe team from Cleveland, nobody in the NBA world wants the Nuggets to succeed.

This is a real “we don’t get no respect” slight. This isn’t that bozo Travis Kelce bellowing about how no one believed in the Chiefs. Please.

I’ve got plenty of reasons to want to see the Nuggets win it all. Right near the top is the idea of watching ESPN, ABC, Stephen A. Smith, Nick Wright and others have to look like they’ve swallowed a lemon every time they have to talk about the world champion Denver Nuggets!

Only thing left? Win the whole thing.

(Now who’s the Nuggets’ Jake Taylor??!!)

***

